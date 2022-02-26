Dash Energy's AI Automation Enables Improved Decision-Making for Energy Brokers, Buyers, Sellers

Energy risk management is crucial for navigating the complex global energy markets, and Dash simplifies it, by replacing a cumbersome, manual data management process with a SaaS platform that rapidly takes in multiple sources of data, streamlines communications, and produces intelligent insights across the energy ecosystem viewable in a simple dashboard. The automated AI-based process is not only exponentially faster, it functions in real-time and eliminates data entry errors.