Beyond Spots & Dots Receives 2022 Pittsburgh PRSA Renaissance Award
Local full-service agency recognized for innovative digital marketing campaign.
Pittsburgh, PA, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots has received a Renaissance Award from the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). The full-service agency won this award in the Digital Campaign category. As one of thirty awards presented at the 2022 ceremony, this recognition validates excellence and innovation within digital marketing communications.
Beyond Spots & Dots’ award-winning campaign involved the research, planning, and implementation of Facebook and Google tactics for a luxury apartment community. The combination of the eye-catching creative elements along with strategic copy helped these advertisements garner over one million impressions with the community leasing all of its vacant apartment units.
“We are extremely proud of our team and their knowledge of public relations, creative elements, and digital advertising which allowed us to implement such a successful digital marketing campaign for our client,” says Melanie Querry, President & Founder of Beyond Spots & Dots. “We value this award, as it is a testament to the synergy between our internal teams as well as the successful partnership and collaboration with our client.”
The PRSA Renaissance Awards aim to highlight the hard work and creativity of businesses and advertising agencies regarding public relations and marketing communications campaigns. With the unprecedented events of recent years, communicating effectively to brand audiences has required communication professionals to be at their best. Businesses and agencies that received a 2022 PRSA Renaissance Award were chosen out of 250 of the Pittsburgh region’s most talented communicators.
About Beyond Spots & Dots
Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.
Contact
Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.Contact
Emily Fabiszewski
412-281-6215
www.beyondspotsanddots.com
