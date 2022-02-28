8 Oaks Recovery Opens Sober Living Facility on 68-Acre Farm
Lawrenceburg, TN, February 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 8 Oaks Recovery’s live-in treatment program is now accepting patients. The sober living facility is housed in a rustic cabin located on a 68-acre farm in West Point, Tennessee. The facility offers a unique treatment experience in a relaxing rural setting that blends Christian pastoral counseling with clinical therapy.
The program serves adult males ages 18-65 who are battling substance abuse issues. The program welcomes participants from across southern middle Tennessee as well as Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Participants can choose between 30-,60-, and 90-day live-in options.
The 8 Oaks treatment approach offers a unique blend of Christian teaching and pastoral care combined with clinical supervision and oversight. The treatment follows a structured and individualized approach that includes guided group and individual therapy with licensed, Christian drug and alcohol counselors; licensed mental health therapists; and experienced pastoral care.
In 2012, Lead Pastor of United Church David Morgan began helping those suffering from substance abuse disorder in the local church and community. Morgan’s one-on-one discipleship and counseling led to the formation of 8 Oaks.
Reverend Morgan’s program was successful from the beginning, and soon a volunteer team was formed to meet growing number of requests for help. This growth led to the formation of 8 Oaks Recovery, Inc. In the years that followed, the treatment program expanded and continues expanding today.
Support for 8 Oaks extends beyond the local community. The program has also received the support of country music artist and philanthropist Darryl Worley along with the financial backing of the Darryl Worley Foundation. The foundation supports organizations that help people and communities in need.
“I’m very happy to be a part of 8 Oaks’ effort to help people fight addiction,” Worley said. “Helping others free themselves from addiction means a lot to me. I’ve seen these issues within my own family, and I want to help others get their life back.”
The 8 Oaks is Joint Commission (JCAHO) accredited and Veterans Affairs (VA) contracted. The program can accept most private HMO and PPO insurance and VA referrals. Cash payment options are also available.
Learn more about 8 Oaks Recovery or get help by calling 931-903-2500. You can also visit their website at www.The8Oaks.com.
About 8 Oaks Recovery, Inc.: 8 Oaks Recovery is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering 30-, 60- and 90-day, Christian-based, intensive outpatient and sober living treatment located in West Point, Tennessee.
The program serves adult males ages 18-65 who are battling substance abuse issues. The program welcomes participants from across southern middle Tennessee as well as Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Participants can choose between 30-,60-, and 90-day live-in options.
The 8 Oaks treatment approach offers a unique blend of Christian teaching and pastoral care combined with clinical supervision and oversight. The treatment follows a structured and individualized approach that includes guided group and individual therapy with licensed, Christian drug and alcohol counselors; licensed mental health therapists; and experienced pastoral care.
In 2012, Lead Pastor of United Church David Morgan began helping those suffering from substance abuse disorder in the local church and community. Morgan’s one-on-one discipleship and counseling led to the formation of 8 Oaks.
Reverend Morgan’s program was successful from the beginning, and soon a volunteer team was formed to meet growing number of requests for help. This growth led to the formation of 8 Oaks Recovery, Inc. In the years that followed, the treatment program expanded and continues expanding today.
Support for 8 Oaks extends beyond the local community. The program has also received the support of country music artist and philanthropist Darryl Worley along with the financial backing of the Darryl Worley Foundation. The foundation supports organizations that help people and communities in need.
“I’m very happy to be a part of 8 Oaks’ effort to help people fight addiction,” Worley said. “Helping others free themselves from addiction means a lot to me. I’ve seen these issues within my own family, and I want to help others get their life back.”
The 8 Oaks is Joint Commission (JCAHO) accredited and Veterans Affairs (VA) contracted. The program can accept most private HMO and PPO insurance and VA referrals. Cash payment options are also available.
Learn more about 8 Oaks Recovery or get help by calling 931-903-2500. You can also visit their website at www.The8Oaks.com.
About 8 Oaks Recovery, Inc.: 8 Oaks Recovery is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering 30-, 60- and 90-day, Christian-based, intensive outpatient and sober living treatment located in West Point, Tennessee.
Contact
8 OaksContact
Mark Siedlecki
931-903-7400
the8oaks.com
Mark Siedlecki
931-903-7400
the8oaks.com
Categories