Living Better Brands, a Florida-Based Consumer Products Company, Announces the Product Launch of Their BagBolt Golf Accessory

BagBolt is a patented bag accessory that securely fastens any size golf bag to any properly equipped golf cart or pull cart. BagBolt remains with your bag after a 60 second install that puts the security of your bag and contents in your control; eliminating club repair/replacement expense and bag playability resulting from leaning, oscillation, strap binding and your bag falling off your cart.