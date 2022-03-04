Lighting Etc., Inc is Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence and Innovation in the Lighting Industry
Celebrating 25 years partnering with food processing plants to supply superior lighting fixtures to wash-down areas, and now dry areas.
Pearland, TX, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lighting Etc., Inc (LEI) is extremely proud to mark February as its 25th anniversary as a lighting manufacturer based in Pearland, Texas. What began in with owner Sam Thomas in 1997, is still today a family-owned business, with a workforce with a lengthy tenure and wealth of experience in the lighting industry.
LEI emphasizes the core values of on-time delivery, quality product, long-term relationships and a product that is built here in the USA. This core focus helps maintain jobs here in the USA, with key components, such as the design of the product, tooling of the product and manufacture of key components, such as castings, extrusions and LED boards being retained domestically. LEI maintained a 99% on-time delivery rate for 2021, with an average ship time of 14 days.
LEI has grown into a full-service lighting company offering both the heavy wet wash-down lighting fixtures and now solutions for dry environment and exit solutions. “We are proud of our 25-year anniversary but look forward to continued innovation for years to come,” said current President, Clay Benton.
In 25 years, LEI has focused on high-quality product, top-notch service, strong relationships and above all else fast delivery. “On-time delivery is what sets LEI apart from the larger companies, with aim to ship in two weeks or less,” said Benton.
LEI has expanded from primarily food processing to other industries, such as pet food, spices, confectionery and more. This is just the beginning; LEI is poised to grow even larger and be in business for much longer with our niche expertise and continued dedicated innovation. LEI remains a true partner with in-depth knowledge of regulations, requirements, obstacles and ease of use in manufacturing environments, which has kept them thriving for 25 years.
For Media Inquiries Contact:
Crystal Coco
marketing@lighting-etc.com
+1-346-381-3546
About Lighting Etc., Inc
Lighting Etc., Inc. (LEI) started as the leading manufacturer of heavy wash down lighting for food processing facilities; through innovation we have grown to provide lighting for dry and industrial uses in addition to wet areas. We strive to build direct relationships with our customers and work closely with engineering groups to provide lighting solutions based on specific applications. We have specialized in providing lighting solutions with up to a IP69K rating performance since 1997.
