Veterans Growing America and The Rosie Network Kick-Off Veterans Business Expo Series at AAFES Exchange, Fort Hood
Come out on April 2, 2022 (9 am - 4 pm) as Veterans Growing America and The Rosie Network presents AAFES Veteran Business Expo at The Fort Hood Main Exchange Bldg. 4250, Clear Creek Blvd., Ft. Hood, TX 76544.
Killeen, TX, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Entrepreneurship is a significant career path that many veterans consider because of their skills during their active military service. Veteran-owned businesses substantially impact the American economy and lead to a post-COVID economic recovery. According to the Small Business Administration, "Over two million small businesses in the United States are veteran-owned, and veteran-owned businesses employ over 5.8 million people."
Over the past decade, the military spouse unemployment rate has remained about the same, ranging from 24% to 30% according to The Department of Defenses Active Duty Spouses Survey. Many military spouses are finding entrepreneurship to be a viable solution to unemployment, allowing them to grow their business with every military move.
Showcasing veteran and military spouse-owned businesses not only increases sales but builds a sense of community for military-connected entrepreneurs. "These events across the country are a proven revenue generator for small businesses. Many small business owners often feel alone in their entrepreneurial journey; the connections made at these events let them know that there is support for them and their businesses," stated Donnel Johns, Sr., Founder of Veterans Growing America.
The event will showcase over 100 Local Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurs like Bethanie Pitsky, US Navy Veteran, Founder, and CEO of Lady Vet. "Being a vendor in the Veteran Business Expos has been life-changing for my business, and it kept us from folding during the pandemic. I also love working side by side with other Veteran, and MilSpouse-owned businesses who are passionate about something and want to share it with the world. I am deeply grateful to The Rosie Network and Veterans Grow America. None of this would have been possible without their dedication and commitment to help small Veteran and MilSpouse owned businesses succeed," stated Piesky.
If you are a Veteran, Military Spouse, National Guard & Reserve, or Dependent with a DOD Identification Card and own a Product-based business, apply at https://bit.ly/3GUr6kK, applications close on March 9, 2022.
The Rosie Network is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to building stronger military families by developing entrepreneurial programming that empowers active-duty veterans and military spouses to realize the American Dream of small business ownership, increasing financial stability and self-sufficiency of those who have served our country. This year, The Rosie Network celebrates ten years of supporting military-connected entrepreneurs: start, grow and accelerate their businesses.
Veterans Grow America is the voice for Veteran and Military Spouse-Owned ventures in the business community. VGA focuses its efforts on critical areas of business growth, economic development, advocacy, and community outreach. As a result, Veterans Grow America is building a solid foundation for the success of its business members and the greater community.
