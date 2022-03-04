Veterans Growing America and The Rosie Network Kick-Off Veterans Business Expo Series at AAFES Exchange, Fort Hood

Come out on April 2, 2022 (9 am - 4 pm) as Veterans Growing America and The Rosie Network presents AAFES Veteran Business Expo at The Fort Hood Main Exchange Bldg. 4250, Clear Creek Blvd., Ft. Hood, TX 76544.