Credit Benchmark Has Joined the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community

Credit Benchmark is delighted to announce that it has joined the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators community. The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Credit Benchmark (CB) is a financial data analytics company founded in 2015 and headquartered in London with offices in New York.