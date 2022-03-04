Credit Benchmark Has Joined the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community
Credit Benchmark is delighted to announce that it has joined the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators community. The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Credit Benchmark (CB) is a financial data analytics company founded in 2015 and headquartered in London with offices in New York.
The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public-and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Visit https://www.weforum.org/about/global-innovators for more information.
Credit Benchmark (CB) is a financial data analytics company founded in 2015 and headquartered in London with offices in New York. CB currently partners with 40 global financial institutions and operates the world’s largest contributed credit risk data platform. CB’s suite of risk tools and analytics help market practitioners more effectively manage risk and capital. Visit https://www.creditbenchmark.com to learn more.
