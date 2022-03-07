Proceeds from New Pint Bottles to Benefit Shark Research
Wilmington, NC, March 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A portion of all proceeds from Blue Shark Vodka’s newest bottle, the 375ml or pint bottles, will now benefit critical shark research to help protect an array of shark species from endangerment and extinction.
50 cents from each bottle sold will go to The Atlantic Shark Institute, an organization performing shark research desperately needed to help sustain a balance to marine life ecosystems. In the last 10 years, researchers have discovered a drastic decline in shark populations. Researchers like Atlantic Shark Institute founder and president, Jon Dodd, are alarmed at the population dips and looking for answers on what could be causing them.
Blue Shark Vodka’s partnership with The Atlantic Shark Institute began in 2021 when Blue Shark funded a shark tagging mission that went throughout the summer.
“We partnered with The Atlantic Shark Institute last summer and were absolutely taken with the world-changing work this organization is doing,” said Blue Shark Vodka founder, Mark Bloomquist. “We have committed to working with The Atlantic Shark Institute again, this time sharing proceeds from every pint bottle sold. Our business began with an inspiration from the ocean and the docile blue sharks who are sometimes misunderstood. Now our hope is to not only make a great spirit, but help sharks along the way, which ultimately makes a difference for the Carolina coast.”
About The Atlantic Shark Institute
The Atlantic Shark Institute conducts critical research and provides much-needed support and resources to the most respected shark researchers working in the northwest Atlantic. The result is high quality shark research completed in an open and collaborative way. The goal of the Atlantic Shark Institute is to partner with these researchers to answer the most pressing questions concerning the biology, survival and sustainability of sharks in the northwest Atlantic Ocean.
