AXIA Consulting, Inc. Announces Doug Blitzer, Microsoft Practice Lead, as Managing Director of AXIA Consulting, Inc.
Under Doug’s leadership, AXIA’s Microsoft Practice continues to experience tremendous growth and this promotion recognizes Doug’s impact on the Practice.
Columbus, OH, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AXIA Consulting, a provider of global business and technology solutions, announced the recent promotion of Doug Blitzer to Managing Director of AXIA’s Microsoft Practice. Under Doug’s leadership, AXIA’s Microsoft Practice continues to experience tremendous growth. This promotion recognizes Doug’s impact on AXIA’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Practice while delivering high quality solutions for our clients in a positive, rewarding work environment.
Doug joined the company in 2019 to found AXIA’s Microsoft Practice, which has quickly grown through their focus on helping clients get more value out of the software they already own. Doug has been successfully leading software implementations and business process improvement projects involving Microsoft enterprise applications, to achieve client’s goals.
AXIA’s Microsoft Practice is different than other partner’s Microsoft technology focused practices. “Under Doug’s leadership, AXIA’s Microsoft Practice has been focused on aligning and prioritizing business process excellence with Dynamics 365,” said Ed Mueller, CEO of AXIA Consulting. “The result has been increased value our clients can achieve utilizing the Microsoft suite of enterprise application solutions to run their business and achieve their goals. This promotion recognized Doug’s positive impact at our clients while developing our Microsoft Practice.”
About AXIA Consulting, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AXIA Consulting is a premier business and technology company that provides solutions to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies as well as government agencies. Focused on real, business-oriented results, AXIA is an employee-owned company dedicated to achieving client’s strategic, operational, and technology objectives on-time and on-budget.
With well-founded practices in Organizational Change Management (OCM) Technology Consulting Services, Business Consulting, Oracle, and Microsoft, AXIA’s experts help organizations tackle tough challenges, from large-scale ERP implementations and post-merger integrations to organizational change and more.
Learn more: www.axiaconsulting.net/
Doug joined the company in 2019 to found AXIA’s Microsoft Practice, which has quickly grown through their focus on helping clients get more value out of the software they already own. Doug has been successfully leading software implementations and business process improvement projects involving Microsoft enterprise applications, to achieve client’s goals.
AXIA’s Microsoft Practice is different than other partner’s Microsoft technology focused practices. “Under Doug’s leadership, AXIA’s Microsoft Practice has been focused on aligning and prioritizing business process excellence with Dynamics 365,” said Ed Mueller, CEO of AXIA Consulting. “The result has been increased value our clients can achieve utilizing the Microsoft suite of enterprise application solutions to run their business and achieve their goals. This promotion recognized Doug’s positive impact at our clients while developing our Microsoft Practice.”
About AXIA Consulting, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AXIA Consulting is a premier business and technology company that provides solutions to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies as well as government agencies. Focused on real, business-oriented results, AXIA is an employee-owned company dedicated to achieving client’s strategic, operational, and technology objectives on-time and on-budget.
With well-founded practices in Organizational Change Management (OCM) Technology Consulting Services, Business Consulting, Oracle, and Microsoft, AXIA’s experts help organizations tackle tough challenges, from large-scale ERP implementations and post-merger integrations to organizational change and more.
Learn more: www.axiaconsulting.net/
Contact
AXIA ConsultingContact
Karen St. Germain
877-535-4817
axiaconsulting.net
Karen St. Germain
877-535-4817
axiaconsulting.net
Categories