Edison Mall Welcomes Spring with Their Inaugural Spring Fling
Activities invite local organizations and community members to welcome Spring to SWFL.
Fort Myers, FL, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Edison Mall is blooming in anticipation of Spring with an event full of activities, sights and sounds for the whole community to enjoy. On March 12, from 12 – 4 PM, Edison Mall will be hosting their Spring Fling event, a community arts and crafts festival with artistic performances, food trucks, vendors, and more.
The Spring Fling will include an art contest where competitors will paint throughout the day, by age range, for the opportunity to be a featured artists during one of Edison Mall’s Canvas Project events. Artists will be provided a 6" x 6" canvas as well as a limited number of tempura paints. It is strongly encouraged that art contestants bring their own paint, brushes and tools. Time will be limited to one hour to complete the canvas. Registration is required.
“We are proud to offer events and activities that bring people together to ignite the spirit of community, while supporting our local small businesses,” states Brad Lunn, General Manager for Edison Mall. “Activities like the art contest are an exceptional chance for young artists to further ignite their passion, gain significant visibility, and most importantly, draw confidence as they embark on future projects.”
In addition, Edison Mall is supporting the Ft. Myers community during the Spring Fling event. Guests may:
· Donate canned goods and nonperishables to help support our local American Legion Post 38 and help veterans in need.
· Donate old towels, blankets, dog or cat food to help support the Gulf Coast Humane Society.
· Donate new or gently used books to help support Believe N Books who bring books to our underserved communities and schools.
· Sign up to be a volunteer with Quality Life Center and help mentor our youth to become the best they can be.
Edison Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. To learn more about Spring Fling and other events at Edison Mall, follow along on social media and visit shopedisonmall.com Artists will be provided a canvas and some art supplies, but they are encouraged to bring their own Each group of artists will have have one hour to complete their work of art.
Angeli Chin
239-939-1933
shopedisonmall.com
