Online Education Stands with Ukraine

Coursera and edX (2U) are ensuring that Ukrainians will have access to the knowledge required to rebuild their homeland and bring Ukraine forward to a brighter future.
Newport Beach, CA, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sanctions against Russia have impacted all levels of Russian society including universities and online education.
The world's largest "MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses)" strongly voiced their condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, blocking access to courses provided by Russian institutions.
The United Ukrainian University reached out to its educational partners to "Stand with Ukraine."
They are proud and grateful that Coursera and EdX have decided to provide free access to their "Online Campus" catalogues for all Ukrainian universities. Ukrainian students will have free access to over 10,000 courses and guided projects from the world’s best universities.
The Russian bombs will eventually stop and a road to peace will be found. Coursera and edX (2U) are ensuring that Ukrainians will have access to the knowledge required to rebuild their homeland and bring Ukraine forward to a brighter future.
United Ukrainian University (Ukraine)
United Institute of Modern Technologies (Canada)
Intela-Edu (USA)
International Progressive Education Foundation (Ukraine/USA)
#StandWithUkraine
Andrei Moskalev
949-545-1958
https://uuu.education
