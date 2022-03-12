401Sports Closes Series A Groundbreaking Fantasy Sports Platform
Mercer Island, WA, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 401Sports today announced it has finished fundraising its round of Series A funding. “We’re very excited and proud to partner with all of our investors,” says David Wu, CEO at 401Sports. “Our first six months have proven that 401Sports is an innovative and fun way to play fantasy sports. Our expansion plans are global. And aggressive.”
With the closing of series A funding, 401Sports is also announcing the opening of series B funding with a goal to raise $10,000,000 at a valuation of $50,000,000. Specifically, the areas that the company will focus on are:
• User acquisition and community growth
• Domestic and global market expansion
• Product innovation
Since launch in August 2021, 90% of 401Sports stocks have increased in value with some users seeing six-digit increases in their portfolios.
“Our goal is to change the landscape of daily fantasy sports,” says 401Sports CMO, John Hess. “We’ve created a platform and a community for fans to be able to truly capitalize on their sports passion and knowledge.”
About 401Sports:
Started by the founder of Rotohog, and built alongside award-winning executives from Nike, Jordan and FOX Sports, 401Sports is a first of its kind fantasy sports game that allows users to buy and sell virtual shares of popular athletes for real profits.
With the closing of series A funding, 401Sports is also announcing the opening of series B funding with a goal to raise $10,000,000 at a valuation of $50,000,000. Specifically, the areas that the company will focus on are:
• User acquisition and community growth
• Domestic and global market expansion
• Product innovation
Since launch in August 2021, 90% of 401Sports stocks have increased in value with some users seeing six-digit increases in their portfolios.
“Our goal is to change the landscape of daily fantasy sports,” says 401Sports CMO, John Hess. “We’ve created a platform and a community for fans to be able to truly capitalize on their sports passion and knowledge.”
About 401Sports:
Started by the founder of Rotohog, and built alongside award-winning executives from Nike, Jordan and FOX Sports, 401Sports is a first of its kind fantasy sports game that allows users to buy and sell virtual shares of popular athletes for real profits.
Contact
401SportsContact
John Hess
971-255-9709
401sports.com
John Hess
971-255-9709
401sports.com
Categories