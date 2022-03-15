SolarCraft Completes Third Solar Power Install at Sonoma Academy - Sonoma County Net Zero Carbon School Leads in Sustainability

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft has completed a 354 kW solar power system at Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa, CA. The Sonoma County Private High School is now generating additional 482,786 kWh of energy from the sun every year, saving the School nearly $99,000 in utility bills annually.