Love and Science Announces Acquisition of Branding and Identity Firm New Unity

Founder Aimee Romero today announced the completed acquisition of Nashville-based branding agency, New Unity. “Brand is the most sustainable growth path for organizations,” explained Romero while discussing the benefits of the New Unity acquisition. “We’ve built our reputation on simplifying complex initiatives like attribution and channel optimization, but we’re always focused on growth. And to grow, you need to understand who you are, who you’re talking to, and how to solve their problems.”