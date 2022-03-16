New Strategic Partnership Formed Between MRV Systems and K.U.M. India
MRV Systems, LLC (MRV) and K.U.M. India (KUMI) are pleased to announce that they have implemented the first step of a strategic partnership by agreeing to have KUMI hold the exclusive distribution for MRV products in the Indian Market.
San Diego, CA, March 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MRV Systems, LLC (MRV) and K.U.M. India (KUMI) are pleased to announce that they have implemented the first step of a strategic partnership by agreeing to have KUMI hold the exclusive distribution for MRV products in the Indian Market.
The addition of MRV profiling floats to KUMI’s portfolio of technology allows for additional ways to deliver the turn-key solutions that have worked well in the past. “MRV floats have an excellent reputation for reliability based upon many years of delivering floats to the Argo program,” said Dinesh Babu, Managing Director of KUMI. “Their high-quality products, excellent customer support, and willingness to work directly with the technical requirements of scientists to deliver high-quality measurements make us excited to partner with them.”
As part of discussions to create this agreement, MRV and KUMI identified a desire to serve the Indian market and to establish the first steps towards collaboratively working on the Make in India approach propelled by the Government of India.
“The distribution agreement we have executed is just the first step, and KUMI’s approach of collaboration has us excited about the possibilities for the future,” said Dr. Fritz Stahr, Vice President and CTO for MRV. “In our initial conversations, it was clear that KUMI had more to offer than solely being a distribution channel. They share our vision for expanding the scope and distribution of ocean measurements in the Indian and Southern oceans, which is key to understanding the full global circulation.”
K.U.M. India is involved in delivering engineering, custom design products, and turnkey deep sea marine technology to various academic and Government based research institutions. It is part of the internationally reputed K.U.M. Umwelt- und Meerestechnik Kiel GmbH, in Germany, and will focus on the Indian Ocean and serving the Indian market.
MRV Systems develops and manufactures a family of vertically profiling autonomous vehicles designed for a wide variety of ocean observation applications, including providing global coverage of high-resolution data and deployment from ships and aircraft.
For more information on KUMI and MRV, please see our websites.
K.U.M. Umwelt- und Meerestechnik Kiel GmbH: https://kum-kiel.de
MRV Systems, LLC: https://www.mrvsys.com/
Contact
Christian Sarason
+1.800.645.7114
www.mrvsys.com
cpsarason@mrvsys.com
