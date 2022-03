WB+TDP - Award-Winning, Multimedia Creative Production Agency Celebrates 40 Years

New York, NY, March 21, 2022 --( PR.com )-- WB+TDP, a full-service, award-winning, multimedia agency will celebrate 40 years in business on April 25th.With clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, WB+TDP provides full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, including VFX, Sound Studios, Motion Capture, 2D and 3D to full up high-definition film and video shoots for animatics, cinematics, gaming or testing. WB+TDP has a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York and over 200 artists around the globe, the largest and most diverse artist roster in the industry.Commenting on the milestone, Andrew Kessler, WB+TDP President and CEO said, “What started as a small agency in 1982, focused on artist management, has grown into an award-winning, full creative production agency. Today, WB+TDP has one of the highest rates of client retention in the industry and this is a direct result of the dedication and skill of our executives and creatives. I am incredibly proud of the company we have built together.”WB+TDP, which was rebranded in 2021, is comprised of Warshaw Blumenthal, the top artist management and representation agency, and Turbo Dog Productions, a full-service production company. Warshaw Blumenthal was established in 1982, with Kessler, a former employee, purchasing the company in 2004 from its founder, Andrea Wernick. Kessler then launched Turbo Dog Productions as a companion company to provide clients with production needs. Under Kessler’s leadership and vision, the companies have earned a reputation for service and accessibility, creative output and for assisting clients with their business bottom line.Over the last several years, WB+TDP has expanded to add new offerings for clients. In 2020, WB+TDP added NFT digital production, assisting fine artists with editing, 3D modeling, post-production and promotional content, the first agency formally providing this type of service. In 2021, the company expanded to include a dedicated VR and AR division to create gaming and metaverse content.WB+TDP also recently remodeled the state-of-the-art New York production facility, as it continues to expand the company’s roster of artists, animators, editors, and audio engineers. A leader in the industry, WB+TDP is available 24/7, and dedicated to providing the best service, talent, and creative work.A client event to celebrate the milestone will be held in the fall.About WB+TDPWB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process - from storyboards through post-production with clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. With over 200 artists around the globe, WB+TDP has the largest and most diverse roster, managed by a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York City. A leader in the industry for 40 years, WB+TDP is available 24/7, and intensely focused on providing clients with the best service, talent and creative output.