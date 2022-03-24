JHB Group, Inc. Awarded Public Safety Supplier Contract from Sourcewell
Contract Provides More than 50,000 Government, Educational and Non-Profit Organizations Direct Purchases of JHB Group's Public Safety Training and Simulation Equipment and Technology including its US Patented Fire Safety Simulator, Augmented Reality Fire Extinguisher Training System and Virtual Reality Fire Sprinkler Demo Kit.
Lake In The Hills, IL, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- JHB Group, Inc., the leader in innovative public safety solutions, announced award of a cooperative purchasing contract for Public Safety Training and Simulation Equipment and Technology including its US Patented Fire Safety Simulator, Augmented Reality Fire Extinguisher Training System and Virtual Reality Fire Sprinkler Demo. The contract was awarded by the highly selective, cooperative purchasing giant, Sourcewell.
Sourcewell is a government organization with over 400 competitively solicited contracts helping participating agencies save time and money through increased buying power with more than 50,000 member organizations in North America.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase and improve access for JHB Group’s innovative training solutions to government, educational and not-for-profit agencies across the United States and Canada without time-consuming and costly traditional bid processes,” said Chris Gantz, CEO of JHB Group Inc. “JHB Group has exclusive training products that are elevating public safety training and education in different industries, so this contract award will help boost agency's ability to facility more effective and more efficient training through innovative mobile training platforms and mixed reality products.”
JHB Group has risen on top as one of the industry leaders in public safety innovation. Following the thorough application process and review that distinguishes its ability to meet or exceed procurement requirements, this awarded Sourcewell contract highlights the company’s ability to raise the bar and reach new markets for public safety training and innovation.
About JHB Group, Inc.
JHB Group, Inc. is a leader in public safety innovation. JHB Group breaks boundaries, challenges tradition, and embraces innovation to provide new solutions for public safety agencies across the United States including specialty apparatus and mixed reality training systems. As a firefighter-owned and operated company, JHB Group is driven to create solutions for public safety agencies that are safer, simpler and smarter. For more information, visit www.JHBGroup.org.
Contact
JHB Group, Inc.Contact
Kay Kusch
657-667-3473
www.jhbgroup.org
