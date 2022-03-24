The William Meredith Foundation is Pleased to Offer Two Events Celebrating National Poetry Month, April 2022
Uncasville, CT, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The William Meredith Foundation is pleased to celebrate National Poetry Month, April 2022 with two events.
A poetry reading and book launch at the Granite Theatre (Granitetheatre.com, 1 Granite St., Westerly, RI 02891; Tel: 401-596-2341), April 22, at 8:00. Proof of vaccination or recent COVID test is required for free admittance.
On April 29, Thresher Memorial (including William Meredith's ode for the loss of 128 sailors in the 1963 Thresher disaster, and art created by Bulgarian master, Stoimen Stoilov) will be moved from New London Library to City Hall. Originally installed in 2014 at the library, it is foreseen that this record of the brave souls who perished will find a permanent home in the New London seat of government. Precise details will be forthcoming in a future press release.
The Poet and the Poem with Grace Cavalieri can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SV1lVNUCK90.
View the PANDEMIE press release at https://www.pr.com/press-release/837494.
Listen to Tom Veys' reading of the poem, "Crow," in a Dutch translation at https://soundcloud.com/tom-veys/kraai-richard-harteis-vertaling-tom-veys.
Categories