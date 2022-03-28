9th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza Hosted by T5 Foundation and Cohosted by the City of Miami Gardens
The T5 Foundation will host its 9th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza on Easter Sunday April 17, 2022. There will be games, rides, bounce houses, face painting, live performance, toddler Easter egg hunt and a helicopter egg drop. Don't miss this amazing family event, There will be something for the entire family to enjoy.
Easter is on its way. The T5 Foundation is inviting the community to its 9th Annual Easter Day celebration. Co-hosted by the City of Miami Gardens, sponsored in-part by the Children’s Trust and several other supporting agencies, the event is being held at Miami Carol City Park on April 17, 2022 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Free events tickets are available via www.t5miami.org. The 9th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza is funded in part by The Children's Trust. The Children's Trust is a dedicated source of revenue established by voter referendum to improve the lives of children and families in Miami-Dade County.
The 9th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza is a community event for all. With the help of community sponsors, The Easter Day Eggstravaganza is offering free haircuts to young men on a first come first serve basis. The T5 Foundation will also be featuring STEM activities for the youth. The EDE will also feature live music, food trucks, free rides, games, raffles, and much more. The fun filled Easter Day Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt and Helicopter Egg Drop is the highlight and featured event. With over thousands of colorful and decorated eggs filled with treats and secret prizes, let's enjoy this fun family holiday. Each year the Foundation aim to grow and reach more members of Miami-Dade County and the surrounding communities.
About T5 Foundation
The T5 Foundation is an organization located in Miami, Florida that was established to promote community outreach. It is an independent 501(3)(c) non – profit which seeks to reduce poverty, hunger, and homelessness. The foundation has constantly hosted annual food, clothing, and toy drives for families in need for the past five years. Mr. Rashad and Shannon Thomas founded The T5 foundation in 2013 as a pillar for their community. It also seeks to empower youths in the areas of education and economic stability through strategic mentorships. The T5 Foundation lists of prior mentors include former NFL players, celebrities, local county and city commissioners, and community leaders of influence.
