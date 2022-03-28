9th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza Hosted by T5 Foundation and Cohosted by the City of Miami Gardens

The T5 Foundation will host its 9th Annual Easter Day Eggstravaganza on Easter Sunday April 17, 2022. There will be games, rides, bounce houses, face painting, live performance, toddler Easter egg hunt and a helicopter egg drop. Don't miss this amazing family event, There will be something for the entire family to enjoy.