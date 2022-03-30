M-Partners, Inc. Announces Merger with Relavistic, LLC
Annapolis, MD, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- M-Partners, Inc. (“M-Partners”), a management and technology consulting firm with offices in Annapolis, Maryland and Cleveland, Ohio, announced today that it has merged with Relavistic, LLC (“Relavistic”) (together, “MP Relavistic”). Relavistic is a technology solutions provider in the defense and intelligence, financial, media, and advertising spaces. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
M-Partners offers technology and business consulting services, including mergers & acquisitions advising and transactional work. Their M&A and transaction services include corporate strategy, financial and operational due diligence, business and asset valuation, and strategic partnership and alliance formation. In addition, they provide operations lifecycle management consulting services including product strategy, customer and supply chain lifecycle management, operational audits, and data analytics. However, M-Partners is mostly known for its deep learning artificial intelligence services to help detect, prevent, and mitigate fraud and cyber-attacks in the telecommunications field.
“Now, we can further support our clients with research and development, and custom technology and software solutions under one roof,” said Mike Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of both M-Partners and Relavistic. “Our ability to offer our services as one combined company will streamline our businesses, making us more efficient and cost effective for our clients.”
Relavistic has leveraged deep learning and artificial intelligence in the cybersecurity space since 2019, including services to Department of Defense clients.
“It is important for our team to feel a part of something big. Our work is making a difference in the world by detecting and preventing threats to our clients and the nation. Our talented team is making us safer through technology and their innovative work,” said Maggie Petrush, Executive Vice President of Relavistic. “We are excited to be pioneers in the metaverse and to help shape what the future holds.”
The merger will allow M-Partners to offer complementary solutions that bring together technology consulting with the ability to execute on developed strategies for MP Relavistic clients.
About M-Partners:
M-Partners, Inc. was founded on an idea to add measurable value to its clients by providing innovative and unique solutions to grow their businesses. It is a cross-functionally focused management, consulting, and deals advisory firm. Their mission is to help clients pinpoint and address their most difficult challenges and set new standards in market leadership by creating competitive advantage through innovation, efficiency, quality, and security, building value and stability, and developing knowledge and driving performance. M-Partners is a veteran owned business headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.the-mpartners.com.
About Relavistic:
Relavistic, LLC is an early-stage company that pioneers solutions for its public and private sector clients by leveraging new concepts in automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, and systems integrations. Their mission is to solve challenging and difficult problems using creativity and ground-breaking technologies. AI deliverables, cybersecurity, metaverse solutions, and consulting are the core service set offered to both the public and private sector. Relavistic is a veteran owned business with offices in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, and Michigan. Go to www.mprelavistic.com to learn more.
M-Partners offers technology and business consulting services, including mergers & acquisitions advising and transactional work. Their M&A and transaction services include corporate strategy, financial and operational due diligence, business and asset valuation, and strategic partnership and alliance formation. In addition, they provide operations lifecycle management consulting services including product strategy, customer and supply chain lifecycle management, operational audits, and data analytics. However, M-Partners is mostly known for its deep learning artificial intelligence services to help detect, prevent, and mitigate fraud and cyber-attacks in the telecommunications field.
“Now, we can further support our clients with research and development, and custom technology and software solutions under one roof,” said Mike Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of both M-Partners and Relavistic. “Our ability to offer our services as one combined company will streamline our businesses, making us more efficient and cost effective for our clients.”
Relavistic has leveraged deep learning and artificial intelligence in the cybersecurity space since 2019, including services to Department of Defense clients.
“It is important for our team to feel a part of something big. Our work is making a difference in the world by detecting and preventing threats to our clients and the nation. Our talented team is making us safer through technology and their innovative work,” said Maggie Petrush, Executive Vice President of Relavistic. “We are excited to be pioneers in the metaverse and to help shape what the future holds.”
The merger will allow M-Partners to offer complementary solutions that bring together technology consulting with the ability to execute on developed strategies for MP Relavistic clients.
About M-Partners:
M-Partners, Inc. was founded on an idea to add measurable value to its clients by providing innovative and unique solutions to grow their businesses. It is a cross-functionally focused management, consulting, and deals advisory firm. Their mission is to help clients pinpoint and address their most difficult challenges and set new standards in market leadership by creating competitive advantage through innovation, efficiency, quality, and security, building value and stability, and developing knowledge and driving performance. M-Partners is a veteran owned business headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.the-mpartners.com.
About Relavistic:
Relavistic, LLC is an early-stage company that pioneers solutions for its public and private sector clients by leveraging new concepts in automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, and systems integrations. Their mission is to solve challenging and difficult problems using creativity and ground-breaking technologies. AI deliverables, cybersecurity, metaverse solutions, and consulting are the core service set offered to both the public and private sector. Relavistic is a veteran owned business with offices in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, and Michigan. Go to www.mprelavistic.com to learn more.
Contact
Maggie PetrushContact
(216) 545-5686
www.the-mpartners.com
(216) 545-5686
www.the-mpartners.com
Categories