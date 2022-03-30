Sugar Valley Energy Names IHI Power Services to Operate Sugarcane Ethanol Bio-Refinery
Sugar Valley Energy LLC has chosen IHI Power Services Corp. to provide operations and asset management for its ethanol bio-refinery, bio-electric generation plant and wastewater treatment facility to be constructed on a 160-acre campus in Imperial Valley, CA.
Brawley, CA, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sugar Valley Energy LLC has chosen IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC) to provide operations and asset management for its ethanol bio-refinery, bio-electric generation plant and wastewater treatment facility to be constructed on a 160-acre campus outside of Brawley, announced Dave Rubenstein, President and CEO of California Ethanol + Power. The 15-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) agreement is effective immediately, as the facility prepares to begin construction later this year.
“We are pleased to add a world-class operator to our team as we develop the Sugar Valley Energy facility,” Rubenstein said. “IPSC has vast experience as an owner, operator and asset manager of new facilities, particularly ones with sustainable energy components.”
With headquarters in Aliso Viejo, CA, IPSC currently operates more than 40 projects having more than 14,500 MW of generation. Since the 1980s, IPSC’s senior team has reviewed and operates numerous green technology facilities including solar, wind, pumped storage, energy storage, biomass, and others.
“As operators, we pride ourselves on our positive track record of minimizing operational risks and maximizing asset value while maintaining a safe work environment that is environmentally compliant,” said Steve Gross, President and CEO of IPSC. “We specialize in ensuring smooth startups for newly built plants, and look forward to coordinating local recruitment, training and hiring plans as construction gets underway.”
The completed Sugar Valley Energy campus will support an estimated 200 new jobs onsite and in the Imperial County community, as well as hundreds of agriculture-related jobs associated with cultivating sugarcane. Construction of the facility alone is estimated to support more than 9,000 jobs in various trades. The project represents a $1 Billion investment in the Imperial Valley region.
About IPSC
IPSC is a result-oriented leader in the power generation industry and known for providing world-class services to every project it oversees. As an owner-operator, IPSC understands that operating safely while minimizing operational risks and maintaining regulatory and environmental compliance is key to the success and longevity of every facility. For more information, visit www.ihipower.com.
About California Ethanol + Power (CE+P)
CE+P is a development company that intends to develop, construct, operate and own numerous facilities that will convert locally grown sugarcane into Essential EthanolTM sustainable, renewable, and extremely low carbon transportation fuel that will assist California in meeting its groundbreaking AB32 requirements. CE+P is committed to employing processes and equipment that are both commercially proven and financeable, while also meeting California’s stringent environmental regulations. For more information, visit www.californiaethanolpower.com.
