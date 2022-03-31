MGK Acquired DeBug Brands from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc.
MGK, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company, announces the purchase of the DeBug® brand of neem products from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc. The DeBug range of products provides growers with a portfolio of solutions for insect control across a broad base of pests and crops. MGK's plan is to incorporate neem into its product development process and deliver innovative solutions to multiple markets for decades to come.
Minneapolis, MN, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MGK, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company, announces the purchase of the DeBug® brand of neem products from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc. The DeBug products are an excellent addition to MGK’s current botanical portfolio, which includes its legacy brands, Pyganic® and EverGreen®. “This acquisition supports MGK’s mission to make life healthier by offering responsible products that protect people and their environments from the impact of insects”, states MGK President Steve Gullickson.
The DeBug range of products provide growers with a portfolio of solutions for insect control across a broad base of pests and crops. Offering quadruple action as an insecticide, fungicide, miticide and nematicide, DeBug can be used independently or in tandem with pyrethrum and other natural or synthetic pesticides.
MGK’s plan is to incorporate neem into its product development process and deliver innovative solutions to multiple markets for decades to come. "We are excited to add neem to our portfolio of botanical active ingredients. MGK now has a strong development and commercial position in three, time-tested and highly effective EPA-registered botanical active ingredients," said Don Sundquist, MGK’s Director of Business Development. "We believe DeBug and future neem-based offerings are a perfect complement to MGK's portfolio of organically-compliant crop protection products."
About MGK
Founded in 1902, MGK sells insect control products into global markets including consumer home and pet products, professional pest control, animal health, and crop protection. The company holds 381 product registrations with the US EPA for insect control products, and currently sells its products in more than 60 countries globally. MGK is a world leader in the development and distribution of the botanical insecticides as well as a wide range of synthetic chemistries. For more information, visit www.mgk.com.
