MGK Acquired DeBug Brands from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc.

MGK, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company, announces the purchase of the DeBug® brand of neem products from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc. The DeBug range of products provides growers with a portfolio of solutions for insect control across a broad base of pests and crops. MGK’s plan is to incorporate neem into its product development process and deliver innovative solutions to multiple markets for decades to come.