Congratulations to Society Performer Ezekiel Bernier on His Dole Fruit Cups Commercial Booking
Society Performer TV Commercial Booking announcement.
Manhattan Beach, CA, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Congratulations to Society Performer Ezekiel Bernier on his Dole Fruit Cups Commercial booking.
Society Performers Academy is proud to have scouted 8 year old Ezekiel “Zeke” Bernier online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Society Performers head talent scout Byanca Balian met with this amazing talent and his mom, online in November of 2020.
Since then, Zeke has trained, worked hard, and met his agent through Society Performers Oscar program. He signed with talent manager Kim Treadwell with Treadwell Entertainment Group, and Talent Agent Matt Fletcher with KMR Youth.
“So cute! What a little natural. GREAT job on the monologue, you really took your moments,” said Talent Agent Matt Fletcher.
"Congratulations to this young, thriving, and striving talent. We have no doubt we will see you again in TV and Film," says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo
Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voiceover, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors
To view the full Dole Commercial: https://youtu.be/oxd3Dp0Mi3M
For more information visit:
Society Performers Academy
Website:
https://societyperformers.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/societyperformers
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SocietyPerformersAcademy/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SocietyPerform
