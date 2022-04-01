22 Year Breast Cancer Survivor Shines on the Catwalk to Bring Awareness to Genetic Testing
Grand Saline, TX, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Baker, from Grand Saline, Texas, is a wife, mom, and grandmother who comes from a family with a long history of cancer—including her own. This past Saturday, she was honored to be one of the featured models for Say YES to Hope’s “Surviving in Fashion” showcase. Kathy loves any opportunity to share her cancer story and to bring awareness to the importance of genetic testing and how she credits it with saving her life.
Kathy was first diagnosed with two types of breast cancer in 2000. Due to an extensive family history of cancer, her oncologist recommended genetic testing shortly after her diagnosis. But because Kathy thought that cancer was in her rear-view mirror following surgery, chemo and radiation, she didn’t see the need to test. Yet she finally agreed to go forward with genetic testing a full 9 years after her diagnosis—shortly before her mother died from cancer. Genetic testing identified a BRCA1 mutation which was also likely responsible for her grandfather’s death from prostate cancer, his mother’s death from pancreatic cancer, her mother’s numerous cancers, and her sister’s breast cancer diagnosis at age 32. Armed with the knowledge that the BRCA1 mutation carried with it an up to 85% chance she would have breast cancer again, and an up to 65% chance she would have ovarian cancer (a cancer often referred to as a ”silent killer” since it is usually advanced before detected), Kathy opted for preventive surgeries to reduce her cancer risks. Since Kathy was not having any noticeable health issues at the time of her surgery, imagine her and her surgeon’s shock to learn to learn that what was supposed to be “preventive” surgery was actually “life-saving” surgery—as the surgeon found that Kathy already had early Fallopian tube/ovarian cancer.
Crediting genetic testing and a persistent oncologist who kept recommending the testing at every checkup, Kathy is passionate about sharing the importance of genetic testing and how it saved her life. A long-time volunteer with Say YES to Hope and the American Cancer Society, in 2020 Kathy decided to form the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, My Faulty Gene, to help others with info about and access to genetic testing and genetic counseling. My Faulty Gene has provided free genetic counseling and genetic testing to over 90 patients in just the past 5 months. Working together with Say YES to Hope has provided Kathy additional opportunities to share My Faulty Gene’s mission. As a result of participating in the “Surviving in Fashion” showcase, an additional 7 people are in the process of scheduling their free genetic testing.
