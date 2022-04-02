Vitex LLC Expands Its TAA Compliant Optical Transceiver Portfolio
Vitex LLC, a leading New Jersey-based fiber optics provider to telecom, datacom, and military markets is expanding its TAA-compliant product portfolio to include 100G and 200G transceivers.
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers, announced today the company is expanding its TAA-compliant portfolio to include 100G and 200G transceivers. This is a valuable addition to the large portfolio of TAA-compliant transceivers the company already offers. This product expansion was inspired in part by increasing customer demand.
The Trade Agreements Act (TAA), enacted in 1979 to promote fair and open international trade with certain designated countries, stipulates the US government can only obtain products and services made or substantially transformed in the US and/or in any TAA-compliant countries. Oversight and compliance is enforced by the Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP). The rules apply chiefly to government agencies and to those companies that have active contracts with government agencies.
The regulations identify specific countries those agencies can obtain products from and have a strong impact on the fiber optics industry. Notably, China is not a TAA-compliant country. A large percentage of fiber optics and electronic components manufacturing is done in China.
Vitex has worked with reputable transceiver manufacturers in South Korea and Taiwan for some time. The company has a large network of manufacturing partners in Asia. South Korea and Taiwan are both TAA-compliant countries. Vitex is also very familiar with TAA regulations and continuously monitors any updates or revisions to the rules.
Recent additions to Vitex’ TAA-compliant portfolio include 200G short reach, 100G short reach, 100G 2km reach and active optical cables (AOCs).
About Vitex
Vitex is an industry leader in providing high-performance transceivers and other photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, pro AV, data communications, medical, and video transmission markets. Vitex offers local US-based technical and customer support and is headquartered in New Jersey. Since 2003, Vitex has worked with high-quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America.
For more information, on Vitex TAA compliant products, visit their website at www.vitextech.com.
The Trade Agreements Act (TAA), enacted in 1979 to promote fair and open international trade with certain designated countries, stipulates the US government can only obtain products and services made or substantially transformed in the US and/or in any TAA-compliant countries. Oversight and compliance is enforced by the Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP). The rules apply chiefly to government agencies and to those companies that have active contracts with government agencies.
The regulations identify specific countries those agencies can obtain products from and have a strong impact on the fiber optics industry. Notably, China is not a TAA-compliant country. A large percentage of fiber optics and electronic components manufacturing is done in China.
Vitex has worked with reputable transceiver manufacturers in South Korea and Taiwan for some time. The company has a large network of manufacturing partners in Asia. South Korea and Taiwan are both TAA-compliant countries. Vitex is also very familiar with TAA regulations and continuously monitors any updates or revisions to the rules.
Recent additions to Vitex’ TAA-compliant portfolio include 200G short reach, 100G short reach, 100G 2km reach and active optical cables (AOCs).
About Vitex
Vitex is an industry leader in providing high-performance transceivers and other photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, pro AV, data communications, medical, and video transmission markets. Vitex offers local US-based technical and customer support and is headquartered in New Jersey. Since 2003, Vitex has worked with high-quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America.
For more information, on Vitex TAA compliant products, visit their website at www.vitextech.com.
Contact
Vitex LLCContact
Michael Ko
201-296-0145
www.vitextech.com
Michael Ko
201-296-0145
www.vitextech.com
Categories