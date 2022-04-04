Remote Recording Solutions Inc. is Going to CES in 2023
Remote Recording Solutions Inc. will showcase its innovative audio production technology on the world's stage for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Long Beach, CA, April 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Remote Recording Solutions Inc. is proud to announce it will be showcasing its innovative cloud-based audio recording technology at CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 5 to January 8, 2023.
At CES, guests can expect to have hands-on experience using the self-contained recording packages, editing & producing music via the Virtual Edit Suites, and marvel at the zero latency cloud storage.
On the future of recording, COO Dustin Sills said, “Artists need to be able to strike while the iron is hot. Our logistics network allows us to get a recording package anywhere in the continental US in 2 days or less, or anywhere in SoCal in just a few hours. Utilizing our proprietary cloud network, musical groups can coordinate large-scale recording sessions from anywhere in the world. We are excited to showcase our achievements on the CES world stage.”
Founded in 2020, Remote Recording Solutions has pioneered audio and music production by leveraging its extensive logistics network and robust cloud storage system to deliver a self-contained recording package to artists anywhere in the United States. Artists then submit their audio to be produced, mixed and mastered in state-of-the-art facilities by a team of talented music producers and engineers via an easy-to-use online portal.
Come see us at CES 2023 at Booth 18396 in the Central Hall, and go to
www.remoterecordingsolutions.com to learn more.
