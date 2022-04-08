CPA Practice Advisor 2022 Readers Entrusts ACE Cloud Hosting as the Best Hosted Solution Providers and Best Outsourced Tech Service Providers
Pompano Beach, FL, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ace Cloud Hosting (ACE), a leading Cloud Hosting Solution Provider is thrilled to announce it is the recipient of two CPA Practice Advisor Reader’s Choice Awards. The Company is selected as the Best Hosted Solution Provider and Best Outsourced Technology Services.
ACE pride themselves on their world-class, innovative and agile solutions that meet customers’ business requirements. The team at ACE believe that the reward well done is the opportunity to do more.
“Kudos to the vibrant team for an epic win! We believe in keeping customer experience at the top of our list when it comes to prioritizing our organizational goals. The team at ACE is consistently exceeding expectations of our customers and these awards are a testament to the value they have placed in our trusted products," said Mr. Vinay Chhabra - Managing Director and CEO Ace Cloud Hosting.
About Ace Cloud Hosting
Ace Cloud Hosting is a renowned managed hosting services provider. The company offers its services in multiple domains such as QuickBooks hosting, dedicated server hosting, application hosting, virtual desktop hosting, etc. The customers can contact them for accounting and tax software hosting services such as:
1. QuickBooks Hosting
2. ATX Tax Software Hosting
3. Drake Tax Software Hosting
4. Lacerte Hosting
5. UltraTax Software Hosting
Ace Cloud Hosting has partnered with SSAE-16 Tier 3+ and Tier-4 data centers in multiple locations like Phoenix, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Tahoe, Reno, and Las Vegas. They offer built-in Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) services and 45-day rolling data backup.
Ace Cloud Hosting is Intuit Authorized Commercial Hosting. They offer genuine QuickBooks Licenses and host the solution on their cloud servers.
To know more about cloud accounting solutions, visit https://www.acecloudhosting.com, get in touch with a Solutions Consultant at 1-855-ACE-IT-UP, or send an email at solution@acecloudhosting.com.
Contact
Swati Chittodia
1-855-ACE-IT-UP
https://www.acecloudhosting.com/
