Madeline Goodwin Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Madeline “Maddie” Goodwin has joined RT Specialty as an account administrator within its Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Her role is to support the account management and policy servicing activities of the company’s senior management.
“Maddie’s desire to learn and succeed epitomizes the dedication to service excellence supplied to our network of agents and brokers,” said John Heft, senior vice president at RT Specialty. “We look forward to empowering her rise through the ranks and helping her achieve the same level of expertise provided to clients by our entire organization on a daily basis.”
Prior to joining RT Specialty, Goodwin interned as an environmental analyst at the ESC Spectrum corporation in Houston, Texas in addition to working as a sales associate at several local retail outlets.
A resident of Richmond, Texas, Goodwin graduates from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Studies with a focus in Urban Environment.
Goodwin can be reached at 609-469-2271 or Maddie.goodwin@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
