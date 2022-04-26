RT Specialty Announces Senior Management Promotions
Hamilgton, NJ, April 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) has announced several promotions within its senior management team. In recent weeks, the industry’s premier environmental and construction-related professional liability wholesaler promoted John Heft to executive vice president of operations, Joseph Nawa to executive vice president of production and Joseph Reynolds to senior vice president of programs.
“The RT ECP team has spent the past 17 years dedicated to helping our trading partners navigate the complex commercial insurance marketplace and establishing our presence as the industry’s premier resource,” said Jeff Slivka, President, RT ECP. “This was accomplished through the efforts of a senior management team that not only exceeded the informational needs of clients, but also worked tirelessly to grow an immensely successful team filled with hard-working, diligent and caring professionals. Each of these promotions recognizes their integral role in this growth and the next stage of our evolution.”
John Heft began at New Day Underwriting Mangers in 2006 (New Day Underwriting Managers joined forces with RT Specialty in 2018) as only the fifth employee to join the company. He has spent the past 16 years providing competitive environmental risk management solutions to retail brokers representing the chemical, energy, manufacturing, commercial and habitational real estate, education, and healthcare industries. This experience includes specializing in contaminated property transactions, legacy liability issues and the development and placement of competitive environmental insurance programs. As executive vice president of operations, John is tasked with operational support, processes, carrier relations and training of staff.
Joseph Nawa joined the team as a consultant in 2013 and has steadily risen through the ranks while managing the company’s Southwest and Southeast regional practices. Throughout this time, he worked with retail brokers to overcome the various professional liability risks and environmental exposures that commonly plague the construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and commercial real estate industries. This includes an in-depth knowledge of the Architects and Engineers Professional Liability (AE PL), Contractors Protective Professional Indemnity (CPPI), Owners Protective Professional Indemnity (OPPI) and related policy forms available to clients on a project-specific and overall blanket basis. As executive vice president of production, Joseph takes on the management and development of production teams, business development and client relations.
Joe Reynolds joined RT ECP as an assistant vice president in 2018 and has since built a substantial book of business within the Contractor’s Pollution Liability (CPL), Real Estate Developers Errors and Omissions (RED EO) and Contractors Professional Liability (CPrL) marketplace. This work includes helping retail agents and brokers with project owner, contractor, and developer clients better understand the competitive solutions and many benefits afforded by today’s construction-related professional liability policy forms. As senior vice president of programs, Joseph will grow the current quoting facilities within RT ECP as well as build new programs – both exclusive and non-exclusive.
To reach John Heft, please call 609-528-3890 or email john.heft@rtspecialty.com.
To reach Joseph Nawa, please call 609-528-3898 or email joseph.nawa@rtspecialty.com
To reach Joseph Reynolds, please call 609-528-3910 or email. joseph.reynolds@rtspecialty.com.
For more information on RT ECP, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
Contact
RT Environmental & Construction Professional PracticeContact
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
