A New Age of Cyber Warfare Motivates the Next Generation of Cybersecurity Training

World of Haiku turns learning into a game to attract tomorrow's gamers to a career in cybersecurity. The game takes you through a cyberpunk RPG adventure in a world where the only way you will survive is to constantly learn new hacking skills. By playing the game, you will get real-world knowledge that can help you gain certifications and launch a rewarding career in cybersecurity - all for the cost of an online game.