Patricia L. Blake Honored as Woman of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Yerington, NV, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Patricia L. Blake of Yerington, Nevada has been honored as Woman of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding achievements in the field of law enforcement.
About Patricia L. Blake
Patricia L. Blake is a retired police lieutenant for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), city of Los Angeles. She has over 33 years experience, and served as acting patrol commanding officer, acting/assistant detective commanding officer and patrol watch commander at three separate divisions. Lt. Blake was part of a team responsible for crime analysis, crime strategies, and cutting- edge predictive policing within Foothill Area. She is presently an LAPD active reserve police officer.
Lt. Blake was the officer in charge of and was heavily involved with the LAPD Valley Community Cavalry Rough Riders (VCCRR) volunteer horse and rider unit. This unique citywide program works hand-in-hand with local sworn cadre personnel. The VCCRR is an invaluable representative of "good will" and public outreach, particularly with local children who have embraced the program and look forward to interacting with both the riders and their horses. They conduct search and rescue, park, dam and trail patrol, evacuation and emergency preparedness, high visibility "observe and report" theft prevention in the bigger parking lots, Color Guard presentation and parades. In her retirement, Lt. Blake works with the department as a Reserve Officer in Charge of the mounted Valley Community Cavalry Rough Riders.
During her career, Lt. Blake was the Officer in Charge (OIC) of several specialized units. She worked field patrol at Rampart area from 1984 through 1993. Upon promotion to sergeant, she was assigned as the OIC of a hand-chosen special problems unit in the Wilshire area in 1993. Patricia Blake was then assigned the OIC of a Gang CRASH Unit at Van Nuys Division from 1995 through 1999. She was later assigned as a staff researcher for the chief of police in 2000 and an internal affairs unit researcher prior to promotion of lieutenant in 2008, where she supervised a highly effective Parolee Unit team at West Valley Area on the detective’s floor.
Recently, Lt. Blake has written a book about her career with the L.A.P.D. titled, "Touched by the Hand of God in the City of Angels." The book details the human, emotional side of police work with personal accounts of intense life and death field incidents. She gives a personal glimpse into the grief and emotional impact of tragic incidents she has witnessed throughout her career. The book allows the reader to ride “shotgun” as field officers respond to “shots fired” radio calls, “officer needs help” broadcasts, tense vehicle pursuits, and dangerous combative suspects. Blake also provides a powerful testimony of a traumatic event in her youth wherein she experienced a miracle that impacted and changed the rest of her life.
For Blake and the majority of police officers, law enforcement is a true calling to protect the innocent and the vulnerable and to make a difference. “This writing is dedicated to all the first responders and protectors on the front line, blessed by God, who sends guardian angels to watch over, shield, and protect them,” said Lt. Blake. “These courageous warriors put on their Kevlar vests, badges, and uniforms and risk their lives on a daily basis to protect total strangers. God also calls our first responders and military warriors in the form of guardian angels to shield and protect those in their moments of desperate need. Evil comes in many shapes and forms to deceive and defeat God’s eternal love. Believe in and recognize both daily small miracles as well as the rare life-changing miracles.”
Lt. Blake was recently showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and has also received numerous awards from Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide including the Professional of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. She was chosen as one of two first female field patrol officer and became the first female Senior Lead Officer at Rampart Area in 1989. She was also recognized as Officer of the Year at Rampart Area in 1987. She received the Meritorious Unit Citation as the OIC of a Hand Chosen Special Problems Unit in the Wilshire Area. Lt. Blake is also affiliated with the Los Angeles Women Police Officers and Associates, where she was recognized for exceptional leadership, mentoring and excellence within the Los Angeles Police Department in 2015. She was a ten-time participant in the Annual International Law Enforcement "Baker-to-Vegas" 120 mile team relay run.
Born in Oregon, Patricia received her B.A. from California State University of Northridge and her M.A. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix. She completed the West Point Leadership Course through the Department in 2005.
In her retirement, Patricia enjoys being active in church activities, racquetball, horseback riding, and jogging.
PLBlake53@yahoo.com
