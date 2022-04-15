Gayle Davies Joins PATHS Program LLC as National Account Manager
Avondale, AZ, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PATHS Program LLC announced the hiring of Gayle Davies as national account manager. Davies is responsible for creating and maintaining strong long-term relationships with clients across the United States and Canada.
“Gayle is a key player as we build a more dynamic business development strategy,” said Anna-Lisa Mackey, M.Ed., CEO of PATHS Program LLC. “Our company is poised for growth and we are thrilled to have her, and her knowledge and experience, as a resource.”
Davies comes to PATHS Program LLC with more than seven years of experience as regional and national sales manager with K-12 education solution and service providers. She has a robust network of small to large school district contacts throughout the Western United States. Davies holds a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University.
PATHS Program LLC helps schools, districts, and communities navigate today’s and tomorrow’s challenges with research-based and evidence-informed culturally relevant social emotional learning curricula, implementation support, and training.
About PATHS Program LLC
PATHS Program LLC is the publisher and sole source provider of the CASEL SELect and Blueprints Certified Model Program PATHS® social emotional learning program for preschool through grade 5. In 2020, PATHS Program LLC published Emozi® Middle School, an SEL program designed for the unique needs for grades 6, 7, and 8, and will publish a high school curriculum in late 2022.
The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Anna-Lisa Mackey, M.Ed., an SEL expert with more than 20 years of experience in SEL training and professional development, student behavior, academic performance, and personal skills. She has trained school staff and mental health professionals across Canada and the United States, and presented on social and emotional learning at numerous conferences. Mackey is the author of Emozi® Middle and High School, co-author of The Social Emotional Classroom: A New Way to Nurture Students and Understand the Brain (Wiley, 2022), and is the host of the Social Emotional Us podcast.
Anna-Lisa Mackey is available for interviews on social emotional learning, school culture, mental health and wellness in education, and educator professional development.
Learn more about PATHS Program LLC at pathsprogram.com.
Contact:
Stephanie Brooks, Chief Marketing Officer
news@pathsprogram.com
“Gayle is a key player as we build a more dynamic business development strategy,” said Anna-Lisa Mackey, M.Ed., CEO of PATHS Program LLC. “Our company is poised for growth and we are thrilled to have her, and her knowledge and experience, as a resource.”
Davies comes to PATHS Program LLC with more than seven years of experience as regional and national sales manager with K-12 education solution and service providers. She has a robust network of small to large school district contacts throughout the Western United States. Davies holds a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University.
PATHS Program LLC helps schools, districts, and communities navigate today’s and tomorrow’s challenges with research-based and evidence-informed culturally relevant social emotional learning curricula, implementation support, and training.
About PATHS Program LLC
PATHS Program LLC is the publisher and sole source provider of the CASEL SELect and Blueprints Certified Model Program PATHS® social emotional learning program for preschool through grade 5. In 2020, PATHS Program LLC published Emozi® Middle School, an SEL program designed for the unique needs for grades 6, 7, and 8, and will publish a high school curriculum in late 2022.
The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Anna-Lisa Mackey, M.Ed., an SEL expert with more than 20 years of experience in SEL training and professional development, student behavior, academic performance, and personal skills. She has trained school staff and mental health professionals across Canada and the United States, and presented on social and emotional learning at numerous conferences. Mackey is the author of Emozi® Middle and High School, co-author of The Social Emotional Classroom: A New Way to Nurture Students and Understand the Brain (Wiley, 2022), and is the host of the Social Emotional Us podcast.
Anna-Lisa Mackey is available for interviews on social emotional learning, school culture, mental health and wellness in education, and educator professional development.
Learn more about PATHS Program LLC at pathsprogram.com.
Contact:
Stephanie Brooks, Chief Marketing Officer
news@pathsprogram.com
Contact
PATHS Program LLCContact
Stephanie Brooks
623-738-4231
pathsprogram.com
Stephanie Brooks
623-738-4231
pathsprogram.com
Categories