Clubhouse International Partners with Leading Corporations to Support Recovery-Focused Mental Health Services
New York, NY, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International announces the launch of their new Corporate Partners program, an opportunity for corporations to participate in the effort to expand the Clubhouse Model as part of the global strategy to grow recovery-focused mental health services around the world.
Corporate Partners recognizes companies that share a dedication to those they serve – people living with mental illness – and are helping to advance the integration of adults with mental illness into society, with special emphasis on gainful employment. Corporate Partners lead the community of supporters who make recovery possible for 100,000 Clubhouse members around the world.
The program engages corporate leaders beyond financial support, including opportunities for education and engagement for employees at all levels; joint social media promotion of important advocacy initiatives such as Mental Health Awareness Month (May), Clubhouse Giving Day (June 1) and World Mental Health Day (October 10); and facilitated connection to the network of Clubhouses around the world.
The charter group of Corporate Partners includes the following: Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (New York, NY, USA); H. Lundbeck A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark); Neurocrine Biosciences (San Diego, CA, USA); Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Marlborough, MA, USA); Alkermes, Inc. (Waltham, MA, USA); and Karuna Therapeutics (Boston, USA). These corporate leaders share a dedication to helping the one in four who are affected by mental illness and the one in 25 who are living with serious mental illness.
“Alkermes is proud to support Clubhouse International and honored to be part of the inaugural group of Corporate Partners as we work together to help drive meaningful change for people living with mental illness,” said Katie Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Alkermes. “Alkermes has been at the forefront of developing treatments focused on serious mental illness for many years, and we remain committed to supporting people living with these serious, chronic diseases.”
Many people living with a mental health condition still lack access to quality services that respond to their needs and respect their rights and dignity. The Clubhouse approach is cited by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to mental health services. Clubhouse International is dedicated to the strengthening and expansion of a global network of Clubhouses.
“We are grateful to our Corporate Partners (CP) for their understanding of the potential of people with mental illness, and their investment in our partnership. The CP program strategically aligns companies that are committed to creating opportunity for a better future of mental health with the longstanding work of Clubhouse International as we start and grow Clubhouses around the world that are person-centered, recovery-focused and part of a global strategy to bring adequate, accessible mental health care to all. Together, we look forward to making a lasting impact.” - Joel D. Corcoran, Executive Director and CEO, Clubhouse International
Clubhouse International is a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, through its network of 326 Clubhouses in 31 countries. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programs.
Media inquiries: Anna Sackett Rountree, asackett@clubhouse-intl.org; (716) 302-4307
Corporate Partner inquiries: Teri Chadwick, tchadwick@clubhouse-intl.org; (212) 583-1275
