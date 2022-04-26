SimpleCremationUSA.com Launches Website Offering Low-Cost Cremation Services
SimpleCremationUSA.com announces the launch of its online cremation services website. The platform allows customers to locate cremation services in their area and to arrange a cremation conveniently from any connected device. Funeral homes and crematoriums are able to register as cremation service providers on the platform, to process and be paid for cremation orders through the website. The website allows customers to arrange a cremation for immediate and future needs.
Chatham, NJ, April 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SimpleCremationUSA.com announces the launch of a new website featuring low-cost cremation services offered by licensed funeral homes and crematoriums across the United States. The company allows customers to arrange a cremation online at https://www.simplecremationusa.com from the convenience of home, with complete price transparency and online payment options. Customers can search for cremation services nearby according to state, city name, or ZIP code to service providers in their vicinity and the platform provides a convenient online checkout system where users can select options for their services and can complete payment through the website. The website handles the entire cremation arrangement process online, including the body identification process if required. Customers are able to arrange cremations for a deceased person or have the option to pre-plan a cremation for themselves or another individual.
Valerie Reid, owner, and CEO of SimpleCremationUSA.com, founded the company to address the growing demand for cremation services and as a way to make it more convenient for funeral homes to facilitate the arrangement process online. “Working with funeral home directors who process dozens of cremation arrangements each month, we recognized the opportunity to streamline the process through an online cremation services platform,” explains Reid. “We understood that this approach would provide ease for customers and leverage existing staff at the funeral homes while reducing the cost of handling such transactions providing significant cost savings for customers.”
SimpleCremationUSA currently offers cremation services in 26 states with plans to cover the entire country by the end of 2022. Licensed funeral homes and crematoriums that would like to join the platform to offer cremation services online may submit an application through the website or contact the company at the numbers provided below.
Valerie Reid, owner, and CEO of SimpleCremationUSA.com, founded the company to address the growing demand for cremation services and as a way to make it more convenient for funeral homes to facilitate the arrangement process online. “Working with funeral home directors who process dozens of cremation arrangements each month, we recognized the opportunity to streamline the process through an online cremation services platform,” explains Reid. “We understood that this approach would provide ease for customers and leverage existing staff at the funeral homes while reducing the cost of handling such transactions providing significant cost savings for customers.”
SimpleCremationUSA currently offers cremation services in 26 states with plans to cover the entire country by the end of 2022. Licensed funeral homes and crematoriums that would like to join the platform to offer cremation services online may submit an application through the website or contact the company at the numbers provided below.
Contact
SimpleCremationUSA.comContact
Valerie Reid
973-204-1594
www.simplecremationusa.com
Valerie Reid
973-204-1594
www.simplecremationusa.com
Categories