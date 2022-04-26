SimpleCremationUSA.com Launches Website Offering Low-Cost Cremation Services

SimpleCremationUSA.com announces the launch of its online cremation services website. The platform allows customers to locate cremation services in their area and to arrange a cremation conveniently from any connected device. Funeral homes and crematoriums are able to register as cremation service providers on the platform, to process and be paid for cremation orders through the website. The website allows customers to arrange a cremation for immediate and future needs.