Newfront Sponsors "Wellbeing For Peace" to Raise Funds for Ukraine
Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, is partnering with Wellness Coach to sponsor a virtual community challenge aimed at raising money in support of Ukraine.
San Francisco, CA, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Next week, Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, is partnering with Wellness Coach to sponsor a virtual community challenge aimed at raising money in support of Ukraine. Wellbeing for Peace will be held April 25 - May 2, 2022, and all are welcome to join.
Participants will track their steps using the Wellness Coach app. The more steps tracked, the more Newfront and our generous partners, including Cigna, Equitable, UHC, Standard, and Lincoln Financial, will donate. The goal is to raise more than $15,000 for Ukrainians.
“Newfront and our team members are passionate about giving back,” said Jane Paolucci, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Newfront. “We’ve been wanting to find a meaningful way to support Ukraine, and Wellbeing for Peace will allow anyone to get involved.”
To participate in the Wellbeing for Peace event, please click here and register to Wellness Coach. After confirming your account via a passcode that will be emailed to you, use the QR code on this page to join the challenge and connect Wellness Coach with your health app to sync your steps.
“We are so grateful to be working with Newfront in this effort to help the refugees of Ukraine. By walking together in this Wellbeing for Peace, we are taking a stand for Ukrainians and democracy everywhere,” said Julie Sharma, Co-Founder and COO Wellness Coach.
About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.
About Wellness Coach
Wellness Coach is an all-encompassing employee wellbeing solution designed to improve both individual wellness and team-wide engagement and culture through personal coaching, team wellness tools, live classes, and thousands of on-demand sessions, all accessible through a single, user-friendly platform - the only employee wellness platform that meets employees where they are through fully integrated apps for Slack, Teams, and Zoom. For more information go to www.wellnesscoach.live.
Contact
Jane Paolucci
415-798-2693
www.newfront.com
