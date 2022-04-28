BrightMa Inks Deal with Puregene to Empower and Propel American Minority Farmers Through the BrightMa Innovation Center
Charleston, SC, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To drive the impact of a circular economy, driven by cutting-edge research, financial equity, and cooperation, BrightMa Farms will break ground on The BrightMa.
Innovation Center (“The BIC”) in Orangeburg, SC on April 29th, 2022. The center is the result of a new collaboration between two industrial hemp pioneers, BrightMa Farms and Puregene AG, to pave the way to greater diversity and sustainability on a global scale and creating a space where Science, Technology, Community and Education truly combine to impact the realization of end-product application. Rooted in history, infused with rich culture and propelled by scientific discovery, with largescale technological backing, The BIC (the name which signifies the venture led by BrightMa and supported by Puregene) is establishing a world where literally anything is possible.
Puregene has been able to harness the power of the adaptive range of Hemp. In fact, Hemp`s ability to grow from the arctic circle to the tropics is simultaneously one of its biggest challenges and its biggest strength. To date, global breeding programs have only existed in a few small locations, and current elite varieties are not broadly adapted to multiple climate zones or latitudes. By testing genetically diverse material in diverse environments Puregene can rapidly select and incorporate highly beneficial environmental response traits into future varieties. With genomic prediction, breeding is literally flipped on its head, as diverse material is tested directly where it will be produced by stakeholders. Ultimately, the realization of breeding advances in real-time, benefits both producers and stakeholders.
BrightMa Farms is taking the lead in the global industrial Hemp market, for the immediate benefit of minority farmers, and ultimately, the industry at large. The aim was to expand territories and bridge the gap for HBCU talent to be engaged with deliverable supply chains using Industrial Hemp. The unique positioning of Historically Black Colleges and Universities offer an opportunity to rapidly accelerate Black economic mobility. The support from BrightMa and the 1890 Land Grant Universities has increased the impact of the HBCU footprint substantially. In addition, the first-of-its-kind initiative of BrightMa and Puregene increases its scientific significance and magnifies its scope dramatically. Puregene, the Swiss leaders in Genomic-based Predictive Breeding, are adding their extensive expertise and ground-breaking technological advancements, to amplify the venture to new levels of realization, as it accelerates Hemp applications, by implementing its proper vertical integration strategy. Every stage of the production process is optimized, ensuring innovation is directly implemented in the market.
In the envisioned pipeline, BrightMa Farms will deliver varieties to HBCU research and extensions for testing, trialing, and application R&D. Once the HBCU extension support has been obtained, BrightMa delivers to minority farmers. Raw materials from minority farmers are then delivered to Brightma Farms for processing. Upon which the processed raw materials are delivered to strategic manufacturing solution partners that create novel products from hemp grain, fiber, and medicine. Final product development and market integration is supported by BrightMa Farms with strategic partners. In the end, every innovation that goes into every seed developed at The BIC has a market-driven solution.
Puregene, a global leader in the Genomic-based Predictive Breeding, is able to deliver on the key vision of high performance and industrial ready hemp varieties. Although Hemp is widely regarded as the Seed of Life, it is the genetics in the seed that makes it ultimately superior. Puregene dominates this front, as it’s the company responsible for deciphering the DNA of Cannabis. The Puregene partnership offers the expertise, data, and technology that will be the foundation of the center’s advanced breeding platforms.
This expertise will also be imbedded in training and internships for students. Bringing greater diversity to minority, with cutting-edge technology at its core.
About BrightMa Farms:
BrightMa Farms is a vertically integrated minority business enterprise and veteran managed Hemp group with corporate offices in Charleston SC and growth campuses located in Orangeburg and Cordesville, SC. They have been setting a global footprint that will champion an SC circular economy and pave the way nationally with economic development designed to benefit businesses, society, and the environment – signified by the triple bottom line (People-Planet-Profit). This transformative model is based on the principles of integrity, transparency, compliance and social and environmental sustainability.
About Puregene AG:
Puregene is a genomics-based plant breeding company that combines Swiss quality and cannabis expertise with state-of-the-art breeding technologies. We are determined to revolutionize Hemp and cannabis breeding and to access its full potential, by including science-based, cutting-edge research, as is the case with major crops, such as soy, corn, rice and wheat.
Media and Program Availability:
For queries from North America, please contact Harold Singletary at 843-697-3683 or Harold@BrightMaFarms.com Allan Rewak at 647-206-1231 or rewak@pureeurope.eu.
For all other queries, please contact CCO, Renato Auer at auer@pureeurope.eu.
Innovation Center (“The BIC”) in Orangeburg, SC on April 29th, 2022. The center is the result of a new collaboration between two industrial hemp pioneers, BrightMa Farms and Puregene AG, to pave the way to greater diversity and sustainability on a global scale and creating a space where Science, Technology, Community and Education truly combine to impact the realization of end-product application. Rooted in history, infused with rich culture and propelled by scientific discovery, with largescale technological backing, The BIC (the name which signifies the venture led by BrightMa and supported by Puregene) is establishing a world where literally anything is possible.
Puregene has been able to harness the power of the adaptive range of Hemp. In fact, Hemp`s ability to grow from the arctic circle to the tropics is simultaneously one of its biggest challenges and its biggest strength. To date, global breeding programs have only existed in a few small locations, and current elite varieties are not broadly adapted to multiple climate zones or latitudes. By testing genetically diverse material in diverse environments Puregene can rapidly select and incorporate highly beneficial environmental response traits into future varieties. With genomic prediction, breeding is literally flipped on its head, as diverse material is tested directly where it will be produced by stakeholders. Ultimately, the realization of breeding advances in real-time, benefits both producers and stakeholders.
BrightMa Farms is taking the lead in the global industrial Hemp market, for the immediate benefit of minority farmers, and ultimately, the industry at large. The aim was to expand territories and bridge the gap for HBCU talent to be engaged with deliverable supply chains using Industrial Hemp. The unique positioning of Historically Black Colleges and Universities offer an opportunity to rapidly accelerate Black economic mobility. The support from BrightMa and the 1890 Land Grant Universities has increased the impact of the HBCU footprint substantially. In addition, the first-of-its-kind initiative of BrightMa and Puregene increases its scientific significance and magnifies its scope dramatically. Puregene, the Swiss leaders in Genomic-based Predictive Breeding, are adding their extensive expertise and ground-breaking technological advancements, to amplify the venture to new levels of realization, as it accelerates Hemp applications, by implementing its proper vertical integration strategy. Every stage of the production process is optimized, ensuring innovation is directly implemented in the market.
In the envisioned pipeline, BrightMa Farms will deliver varieties to HBCU research and extensions for testing, trialing, and application R&D. Once the HBCU extension support has been obtained, BrightMa delivers to minority farmers. Raw materials from minority farmers are then delivered to Brightma Farms for processing. Upon which the processed raw materials are delivered to strategic manufacturing solution partners that create novel products from hemp grain, fiber, and medicine. Final product development and market integration is supported by BrightMa Farms with strategic partners. In the end, every innovation that goes into every seed developed at The BIC has a market-driven solution.
Puregene, a global leader in the Genomic-based Predictive Breeding, is able to deliver on the key vision of high performance and industrial ready hemp varieties. Although Hemp is widely regarded as the Seed of Life, it is the genetics in the seed that makes it ultimately superior. Puregene dominates this front, as it’s the company responsible for deciphering the DNA of Cannabis. The Puregene partnership offers the expertise, data, and technology that will be the foundation of the center’s advanced breeding platforms.
This expertise will also be imbedded in training and internships for students. Bringing greater diversity to minority, with cutting-edge technology at its core.
About BrightMa Farms:
BrightMa Farms is a vertically integrated minority business enterprise and veteran managed Hemp group with corporate offices in Charleston SC and growth campuses located in Orangeburg and Cordesville, SC. They have been setting a global footprint that will champion an SC circular economy and pave the way nationally with economic development designed to benefit businesses, society, and the environment – signified by the triple bottom line (People-Planet-Profit). This transformative model is based on the principles of integrity, transparency, compliance and social and environmental sustainability.
About Puregene AG:
Puregene is a genomics-based plant breeding company that combines Swiss quality and cannabis expertise with state-of-the-art breeding technologies. We are determined to revolutionize Hemp and cannabis breeding and to access its full potential, by including science-based, cutting-edge research, as is the case with major crops, such as soy, corn, rice and wheat.
Media and Program Availability:
For queries from North America, please contact Harold Singletary at 843-697-3683 or Harold@BrightMaFarms.com Allan Rewak at 647-206-1231 or rewak@pureeurope.eu.
For all other queries, please contact CCO, Renato Auer at auer@pureeurope.eu.
Contact
BrightMa FarmsContact
Sherman Evans
843-460-0668
www.brightmafarms.com
Sherman Evans
843-460-0668
www.brightmafarms.com
Categories