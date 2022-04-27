Society Performers Academy is Proud to Welcome the Return of Krisha Bullock Alexander, Casting Director for Nickelodeon's "Danger Force" and Many More...
Nickelodeon's “Danger Force,” “Henry Danger,” Casting Director is back to lead another amazing Society Performers workshop.
Manhattan Beach, CA, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Society Performers Academy is happy to welcome back Krisha Bullock Alexander, Casting Director for Nickelodeons “Danger Force,” “Henry Danger,” “Game Shakers,” “Sam and Cat” and many more...
Krisha Bullock Alexander, the one half of the amazing Casting Duo Bullock/Snow Casting is a longtime friend to Society Performers Academy and Joe Lorenzo. Krisha has taught many educational workshops for SPA over the years. Krisha has a career that spans 25 years in Kids Television Casting.
"I am so excited to welcome back Krisha Bullock Alexander. Society Performers love her fun, informative, educational workshops. You can tell she loves what she does in the world of children's casting, because it radiates through in her feedback and critiques in class," says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo.
Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voiceover, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
For more information visit:
Society Performers Academy
Website:
https://societyperformers.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/societyperformers
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SocietyPerformersAcademy/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SocietyPerform
