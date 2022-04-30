Smart Git Integration for Jira Has Been Recognized as a Cloud Fortified App by Atlassian
Smart Git Integration for Jira is one more app developed by Alpha Serve that received a Cloud Fortified badge by Atlassian. The status is granted to the most reliable and secure apps on the company’s Marketplace.
Mykolaiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Atlassian strives to make all the add-ons to its products (i. e. apps available on the Atlassian Marketplace) as much reliable and secure as its own solutions, that’s why the company decided to launch the Cloud Fortified Apps Program. The badge is given to those tools that meet the highest quality requirements and provide outstanding customer support. In other words, Cloud Fortified apps are the tools that Atlassian can without any doubt recommend to the users of its products.
“At Alpha Serve, we pay the main attention to the quality and reliability of our products, and we would like our customers to receive the best solutions and support an IT company can grant. We are happy that our apps are recognized by the market. Cloud Fortified Apps status is the best evidence of our efforts,” commented Anna Odrynska, the Alpha Serve’s Chief Strategy Officer.
Smart Git Integration for Jira is a user-friendly plugin that makes it easier to connect Jira to the corresponding Git project with the repository URL in just a few clicks. With the app, the teams can manage Git projects directly from Jira, commit messages, merge branches and see all information on the Issue side panel with direct links leading to the Git Provider site. To configure the connection only several steps are needed. The user only has to select a Git provider, add the repository name, and a personal access token or username/password. Such functionality as mass repository management and side-by-side code comparison is also available.
The connection between Git and Jira made with Smart Integration is secure and interruption-free as the plugin clones your repo and analyzes information locally instead of sending requests slowly to Git Provider API or receiving webhooks.
The app supports a number of Git providers including GitLab.com, GitLab CE/EE, Github, Bitbucket, Microsoft Azure DevOps VSTS/TFS, Beanstalk, SSH, and HTTP/HTTPS.
Alpha Serve is an international IT company based in Ukraine with the main focus on product integrations and BI connectors. It is an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner, a trusted developer of enterprise-grade apps for Jira, Confluence, Shopify, and ServiceNow products, and a reliable contractor for a number of big companies like General Motors, Cisco, Intel, Samsung, and LV. Transforming technological expertise into valuable business solutions is the first priority for Alpha Serve.
