Azure Communication Services for Jira and Meetings for Jira with Amazon Chime are now Atlassian Cloud Fortified apps
Atlassian has recognized two Jira apps developed by Ukrainian software development company Alpha Serve as those among the most reliable and safe on the Marketplace. The Cloud Fortified status was granted to Azure Communication Services for Jira and Meetings for Jira with Amazon Chime.
Mykolaiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Cloud Fortified program was launched by Atlassian to label the most reliable apps available in the company’s marketplace. The status is granted to those add-ons to Atlassian’s products that meet the highest security standards. For the customers, it means that with the Cloud Fortified tools they can receive the same quality and support as with the Atlassian’s products themselves.
“Product quality, security, and customer support are the first priority things for Alpha Serve, and the Cloud Fortified badge granted to two more of our apps by Atlassian confirms that we do meet our main commitments,” said Anna Odrynska, the Alpha Serve’s Chief Strategy Officer.
Azure Communication Services for Jira is an add-on that makes it easier for teams to hold online meetings without leaving their main project management platform. The tool makes it possible to run video and voice meetings directly from Jira or Jira Service Management, as well as start screen-sharing sessions to facilitate the understanding of the things under consideration. The app integrated the most useful functions of Azure Communication Services including scheduling the meeting, email notifications, and easy link sharing options.
Meetings for Jira with Amazon Chime app has very similar functionality to those of the Azure Communication Services for Jira, but it is based on a different communication platform — Amazon Chime. It also makes it easier for teams to contact directly from a Jira Service Desk ticket or Jira Software issue and allows using both voice and video meetings, as well as screen-sharing sessions. Scheduling and notification options are also available.
Both services may be of critical importance for the companies whose employees work remotely or customer support teams as they facilitate communication by eliminating platform switching, making it easier to visualize the things under consideration, and inviting members to join with only one short link. They may also be used for quick problem-solving to enhance the customer servicing experience.
Alpha Serve is an international software company that was founded in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in 2003. It focuses on product integration solutions and enterprise-grade connectors for big platforms like Jira, Confluence, ServiceNow and Shopify.
