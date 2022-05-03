Cyclists Support ALS Research with 3-Day, 270-Mile Ride from Boston to Greenwich in Tri-State Trek
Hundreds of riders to join the ride to end ALS this June and raise funds for cutting-edge ALS research. ALS TDI has received a $100,000 match for all donations made to the Tri-State Trek through the month of May.
Watertown, MA, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments for ALS, will host the 20th annual Tri-State Trek from June 24-26, 2022. Hundreds of cyclists will take part in the three-day journey to raise awareness and funds for cutting-edge ALS research. Registration is still open to join the 270-mile trek, which begins in Boston, MA, continues through Connecticut and Westchester County, NY, and ends in Greenwich, CT. Riders can register at tst.als.net.
The Tri-State Trek began in 2003 with 16 cyclists. Now, in its 20th year, the event includes over 400 riders who will embark on this strenuous challenge to bring together the ALS community and raise much-needed funds. The event has raised over $9 million to date for research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, and 2022 could be the year that fundraising passes the $10 million mark.
To help them reach this goal, ALS TDI has received a $100,000 match for all donations made to the Trek through the month of May.
Many participants have a direct connection to the disease and are riding for loved ones who are currently battling or have passed away due to ALS – some riders are even living with the disease themselves. Molly Conners-Noe lost her mother to ALS in 2020 and this will be her second year riding in the Trek and fundraising for ALS research.
“When I'm fundraising, I tell the story of what happened with my mom, and how underfunded ALS research really is,” she says. “I wanted to also throw my support behind an organization like this, where the money is actually going to the science and into finding a treatment. It’s almost like a therapy for me, to avenge her death in a way. I see my fundraising as that – something like a tribute to my mom.”
“Once someone is diagnosed with ALS, they typically only survive three-to-five years, so fundraising is crucial for this disease – it’s not an incurable disease, it’s an underfunded one,” says Fernando Vieira M.D., CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of the ALS Therapy Development Institute. “The Tri-State Trek brings together cyclists not just in the Northeast, but from across the country, with participants who have traveled to join ALS TDI for this incredible event.”
The Tri-State Trek offers varying course options to support rider abilities and fundraising levels. The ride has three starting point options from Boston, MA; Storrs, CT; and West Haven, CT, enabling riders to do a one, two, or three-day ride.
Registration for the Tri-State Trek is open now through June 10, 2022. For more information and to learn how to register, visit tst.als.net.
About the ALS Therapy Development Institute
As the Drug Discovery Engine for ALS, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) discovers and invents ALS treatments and partners to advance them into clinical trials. It is the first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100% on ALS research. ALS TDI incorporates all aspects of drug discovery under one roof to find treatments as quickly as possible.
Based in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI employs a team of industry trained, drug development experts with more than 300 years of combined experience. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations all around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Visit www.als.net for more information.
The Tri-State Trek began in 2003 with 16 cyclists. Now, in its 20th year, the event includes over 400 riders who will embark on this strenuous challenge to bring together the ALS community and raise much-needed funds. The event has raised over $9 million to date for research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, and 2022 could be the year that fundraising passes the $10 million mark.
To help them reach this goal, ALS TDI has received a $100,000 match for all donations made to the Trek through the month of May.
Many participants have a direct connection to the disease and are riding for loved ones who are currently battling or have passed away due to ALS – some riders are even living with the disease themselves. Molly Conners-Noe lost her mother to ALS in 2020 and this will be her second year riding in the Trek and fundraising for ALS research.
“When I'm fundraising, I tell the story of what happened with my mom, and how underfunded ALS research really is,” she says. “I wanted to also throw my support behind an organization like this, where the money is actually going to the science and into finding a treatment. It’s almost like a therapy for me, to avenge her death in a way. I see my fundraising as that – something like a tribute to my mom.”
“Once someone is diagnosed with ALS, they typically only survive three-to-five years, so fundraising is crucial for this disease – it’s not an incurable disease, it’s an underfunded one,” says Fernando Vieira M.D., CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of the ALS Therapy Development Institute. “The Tri-State Trek brings together cyclists not just in the Northeast, but from across the country, with participants who have traveled to join ALS TDI for this incredible event.”
The Tri-State Trek offers varying course options to support rider abilities and fundraising levels. The ride has three starting point options from Boston, MA; Storrs, CT; and West Haven, CT, enabling riders to do a one, two, or three-day ride.
Registration for the Tri-State Trek is open now through June 10, 2022. For more information and to learn how to register, visit tst.als.net.
About the ALS Therapy Development Institute
As the Drug Discovery Engine for ALS, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) discovers and invents ALS treatments and partners to advance them into clinical trials. It is the first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100% on ALS research. ALS TDI incorporates all aspects of drug discovery under one roof to find treatments as quickly as possible.
Based in Watertown, MA, ALS TDI employs a team of industry trained, drug development experts with more than 300 years of combined experience. ALS TDI is internationally recognized as a leader in preclinical and translational ALS research, and partners with pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations all around the world. Rated a four-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator, ALS TDI spends 87 cents of every dollar raised on finding effective treatments and cures for ALS. Visit www.als.net for more information.
Contact
ALS Therapy Development InstituteContact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Categories