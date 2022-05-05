Book Launch: Habits of Successful People Motivates You to Redefine Your Narrative - Celebrity & Influential Leaders’ Insights on How Changes in Habits Can Change Lives

Chicago author Shawn Nowotnik’s third book Habits of Successful People is a master class in habits and success. It skips the ra-ra and helps the reader take control of their life. Based on his own story of weekday welder to weekend Hollywood flights to pitch his entertainment agency, he also sought insights from Hollywood’s most influential people on their habits of success. He used these habits to reach his dreams but also help him recover from a devastating loss - and find his true path.