RSA Spring Conference Back with Style
Denver, CO, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) announces a winning combination of content, destination, vendor participation and speakers at their spring conference in Lexington, Kentucky on April 20-22,2022.
Almost 80 percent of the membership gathered after not meeting for over two years. The agenda was packed with relevant topics, the speakers were timely, and the vendor participation was robust. Plus, the destination of Lexington, Kentucky was a welcome respite from the lack of any events over the past two years. A bourbon tour and a visit to Keeneland Racetrack made outstanding diversions and welcomed networking opportunities.
Some of the content included: a Member Panel on approaches to customer experience, Canon equipment demonstrations, various other vendor presentations, a session on attracting and retaining top talent, new opportunities in color imaging and more. Lynn Imaging and Monster Color hosted a tour of their state-of-the-art facilities. Executive Director Kevin Howes introduced the new AIA Continuing Education Program that assists member companies in developing their environmental graphics business while providing needed continuing education to local architects and interior designers.
Formed in 2001, the Reprographic Services Association (RSA) is a North American network of 72 companies with more than 200 locations. Serving the Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sectors, the RSA Affiliated Companies provide a wide range of Print, Equipment and Digital Technology Solutions. As independently owned and operated businesses, RSA affiliates represent the true embodiment of the entrepreneurial enterprise and cooperative spirit.
For more information about the RSA, visit www.rsaorg.com
