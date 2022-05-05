Newfront Raises $15,000 for Ukraine Through Wellbeing for Peace
Last week, Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, partnered with Wellness Coach to sponsor a virtual community challenge that raised more than $15,000 in support of Ukraine.
San Francisco, CA, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Last week, Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, partnered with Wellness Coach to sponsor a virtual community challenge aimed at raising money in support of Ukraine. Through generous donations from partners Cigna, Equitable, UHC, Guardian Life, Standard, and Lincoln Financial Group, along with a pledge from Newfront, the event garnered more than $15,000.
The funds will be donated through GlobalGiving, a non-profit that works with other organizations worldwide to raise money for those in need.
Nearly 400 participants walked 15.1 million steps during the challenge, far exceeding the original goal of 9 million.
“Newfront team members are passionate about giving back,” said Jane Paolucci, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Our goal with philanthropy is to make our communities better, stronger, and healthier, and we all felt strongly about finding a way to show our support for the people of Ukraine.”
Many of Newfront’s clients and their employees participated as well.
“When Newfront established our Wellbeing Practice in 2021, we knew it was an important focus for our clients and our team members,” said Robyn Cross, Vice President and Wellbeing Practice lead at Newfront. “Wellbeing for Peace is a good example of collaboration, partnership, and promoting healthy habits for a great cause.”
“It's all about holistic wellbeing here at Wellness Coach, and the wellbeing of our communities is an important part of that," said Julie Sharma, COO and Co-Founder of Wellness Coach. “We're honored that we could partner with Newfront in this effort to encourage healthy habits and engage work teams, all in support of the global community.”
Newfront’s employee resource group NewHER, which aims to play an active role in creating a more equitable and inclusive environment for all women, also raised money for Ukraine earlier this year, donating more than $2,500 to the BStrong Foundation in honor of Women’s History Month.
“NewHER team members felt strongly about doing something to help the hundreds of thousands of women impacted by the crisis in Ukraine,” said Cristina Varner, Senior Vice President, National Life Science and Healthcare Practice Leader, and NEWher co-founder, who noted that since the conflict began, 1 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Women are one of the most disadvantaged groups in the Ukraine and the conflict is increasing gender inequality within the country. “We were blown away by the generosity of our Newfront employees and several partners of ours, who also promoted the cause.”
About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.
About Wellness Coach
Wellness Coach is an all-encompassing employee wellbeing solution designed to improve both individual wellness and team-wide engagement and culture through personal coaching, team wellness tools, live classes, and thousands of on-demand sessions, all accessible through a single, user-friendly platform - the only employee wellness platform that meets employees where they are through fully integrated apps for Slack, Teams, and Zoom. For more information, go to www.wellnesscoach.live.
