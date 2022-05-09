Terrain Health Expands, Offering Innovative Solutions to Patients in Direct Patient Care and in Natural and Effective Fertility Solutions
Ridgefield, CT, May 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Terrain Health, an international, precision healthcare organization focusing on integrative and functional medicine utilizing next generation healthcare tools, is pleased to announce they are expanding their practice to best meet the needs of its patients. Terrain Health is now offering Direct Primary Care (DPC), providing increased physician accessibility and patient centered healthcare, and putting the power back in the patient’s hands. Terrain Health is also thrilled to welcome Tracey Sheedy, Certified Physician’s Assistant, to their practice. Ms. Sheedy will help Terrain Health grow as they continue to provide cutting edge healthcare through an innovative practice model.
Terrain Health, based in Ridgefield, CT, was founded by Dr. Robin Rose, a double board-certified specialist in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine. Over the last two years, Dr. Rose has witnessed a pressing need to reenvision the current patient-physician paradigm to more fully and efficiently interact with patients, and accommodate the lifestyle and mindset of today. As people are more health conscious, it is imperative for the doctor-patient partnership to be enduring and trusting. Doctors who are intimately familiar with their patients as individuals by having a deep understanding of their mental, emotional and physical health history as well as where their patient has been, presently is, and where they are going with their health in the context of their life, are more effective healers. Terrain Health’s goal is to develop long term partnerships with their patients throughout their health journey.
With the addition of Tracey Sheedy, Terrain Health will be expanding its practice to Direct Primary Care (“DPC”), ensuring patients have ample time with, and access to, their physicians to fully address their health questions, concerns, and issues. Patients will be able to enjoy “one stop shopping.” For example, women can get both their yearly physical and gynecological screening done all at one visit. Ms. Sheedy brings a comprehensive personal approach, developed with over 20 years of clinical practice, focusing on women’s health including fertility, hormone therapy, pre- and post-menopausal health, and osteoporosis. Ms. Sheedy’s inherent passion for patient care ranges from identifying and remedying underlying health issues, to treating patients respectfully and compassionately.
Terrain Health continues to lead the way with innovative solutions. In addition to DPC, Terrain Health is also thrilled to be partnering with Microgenesis (microgenesis.net), a novel biotechnology company created by women for women, discovering more natural and effective solutions to restore fertility potential by identifying the root cause, often related to an imbalance of the gut microbiome that leads to inflammation and contributes to their inability to achieve and maintain pregnancy. Dr. Rose, together with Microgenesis founders Gabriela Gutierrez, PhD and Agustina Azpiroz, PhD, look forward to announcing more details shortly.
With the introduction of DPC, TerrainHealth can now offer patients a low membership fee to replace the standard fee for service model, resulting in the health care relationship, rightfully, to be directly and solely between the patient and physician in both focus and fiscal matters, essentially taking away the constraints imposed by insurers. “I founded Terrain Health to heal, connect, and partner with my patients in health, not sickness. I wanted to practice healthcare again, not sick care. With the addition of DPC, and the Microgenesis partnership to Terrain Health’s offerings, I can continue to fulfill my mission,” explained Dr. Robin Rose. “I am excited to have Tracey join the Terrain team. With Tracey, we will enhance our ability to meet the needs of our patients, and provide the personalized, precision healthcare we are known for.”
As Terrain Health grows, Dr. Rose explained, it will continue to look to next generation diagnostics and treatments to find novel ways to enhance health and happiness, including their newly added IV therapies, which infuse fluids, vitamins, and minerals directly into the bloodstream, resulting in a range of health benefits including reduced inflammation, enhanced healing, and a more resilient immune system.
About Terrain Health
Terrain Health continues to combine the latest science and technology in its approach to healthcare, focusing on root cause analysis and precision, individualized healthcare. Dr. Rose and Terrain Health leverage continual data driven knowledge to better understand the “whole” person, and to optimize healthspan. For more information, they may be reached at 203-900-4416 or www.terrainhealth.org, or connected with on Instagram.
About Dr. Robin Rose
Dr. Rose received her bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Neuroscience from Lehigh University, graduating with honors. She then went on to obtain her master’s degree in Neuropsychology from New York University. She received her medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating with honors, and being inducted into the Psi Sigma Alpha Osteopathic National Honors Society. She did her post-graduate training in both Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and has received board certification in both disciplines. She is listed as a functional medicine provider with the Institute of Functional Medicine. She is the author of several peer-reviewed articles published in various fields, including gastroenterology, neuroscience, and hematology. Her most important research was done with Dr. Burton Korelitz in Inflammatory Bowel Disease with publications in the American Journal of Gastroenterology and Gastroenterology.
