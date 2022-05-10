EWR Digital Named Strategic Marketing Partner of OOGN
The move sees Matt Bertram being named as the new CMO for OGGN.
Houston, TX, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EWR Digital is pleased to announce it has been named the new strategic marketing partner of Oil and Gas Global Network, (the world's leading oil & gas podcast network).
EWR Digital is one of the fastest growing full-service digital marketing agencies in Houston. Founded in 1999, EWR Digital specializes in providing result-driven online marketing strategies and delivery for medium-sized businesses and enterprise brands across the globe. Now they are also a market leader in providing Web3/ Crypto marketing solutions for companies on the cutting-edge of innovation.
In the company’s most recent news, EWR Digital has been named as the strategic marketing partner of OGGN, the world's largest network of oil and gas podcasts. With this move, EWR Digital’s Lead Strategist, Matt Bertram, will become the new CMO for OGGN, an exciting leadership development for both companies.
“We want to bring a wealth of marketing experience to support the next leg/phase of growth for the prestigious OGGN network,” Bertram says. “We have the ability to push the search & social algorithms, amplifying our podcasts reach online. and using proven methodologies, we look forward to collaborating with OGGN and their sponsors.”
“We have many favorite projects on the go, and this is certainly one of them,” Bertram continues. “We look forward to our upcoming launch and are confident our listeners will be excited to hear what we’ve been working on, as for the new Web3 Podcast segment we are releasing,”
For more information about EWR Digital, please visit the company’s website at https://www.EWRDigital.com/
About Oil and Gas Global Network
Oil and Gas Global Network is the largest network of oil and gas podcasts.
“We produce a wide variety of shows to bring out the stories of the companies and people behind the oil and energy,” says Mark. “We have become a platform for entrepreneurs, industry stalwarts, and trailblazers to voice their opinions and share their inspiring stories over the years.”
“We aim to transform the world’s view of the oil and energy industry through honest reporting and journalistic integrity,” Mark continues. “We have earned appreciation and recognition from leading organizations in the industry and is considered a trendsetter for some of the most fun and meaningful conversations.”
About EWR Digital
EWR Digital provides a host of bespoke and productized digital marketing solutions to help BAB businesses realize their true potential online. These services include: Digital Strategy, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Paid Media, Website Design & Development, Public Relations, Social Media Marketing, Marketing Audits & Workshops.
Matt Bertram also hosts a widely popular SEO podcast which has garnered over 3.8 million downloads and a small business podcast presented by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Contact
Matt Bertram
713-592-6724
https://www.ewrdigital.com/
