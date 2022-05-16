Cris Cyborg Moves Up ESPN Pound 4 Pound Women's Ranking with Historic Win in Hawaii
MMA only Grand Slam Champion Cris Cyborg defends Bellator MMA Belt after capturing UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce Championships against #1 contender and former 2x Women's World Boxing Champion, Arlene Blencowe, in historic Hawaii MMA fight.
Bristol, CT, May 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MMA's only Grand Slam Champion, Male or Female; Cris Cyborg, put together a legendary performance in her last outing defeating 2x World Boxing Champion and #1 contender Arlene Blencowe in a dominating 5 round fight.
Despite displaying superior grappling abilities in the first fight and early in during the rematch, BJJ Black Belt Cris Cyborg elected to keep the fight very much a standing display of fighting to the delight of the highly educated Hawaiian fans.
Using a rear push kick, Champion Cris Cyborg bloodied her opponent, Arlene Blencowe, when she tried to close range and pushed her onto her back foot by utilizing a great Jab throughout the 25 minute fight.
With the Victory, Cyborg spoke inside of the ring telling fans she is hoping to make her Boxing debut before saying that she will be returning to MMA to make the biggest fights possible mentioning Cat Zingano, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison as possibilities inside of the cage.
With the impressive performance, Champion Cris Cyborg moved to #3 in ESPN MMA's Women's Pound for Pound rankings, and is currently the only Bellator MMA fighter in both the Men and Women categories to make ESPN's list of fighters.
