Charu Suri - Raga Jazz at Chelsea Table and Stage Selected by ISSA as 2022 Finalist in Four Categories

Dine delicious foods and delicious sounds at one or Manhattan's swankiest venues: ChelseaTableandStage.com with Charu Suri, pianist and composer who has forged a new sound with a jazz trio, Sufi vocals, and Indian Ragas. With mood-invoking ragas (to be played according to the time of day) for many of her compositions, she weaves techniques and sounds from places like India, Europe and Africa.