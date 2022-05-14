Charu Suri - Raga Jazz at Chelsea Table and Stage Selected by ISSA as 2022 Finalist in Four Categories
Dine delicious foods and delicious sounds at one or Manhattan's swankiest venues: ChelseaTableandStage.com with Charu Suri, pianist and composer who has forged a new sound with a jazz trio, Sufi vocals, and Indian Ragas. With mood-invoking ragas (to be played according to the time of day) for many of her compositions, she weaves techniques and sounds from places like India, Europe and Africa.
New York, NY, May 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sources for Jazz pianist and composer Charu Suri, say that she has been selected as a 2022 finalist in four categories by the International Singer Songwriter’s Association (ISSA) Awards.
The categories include Female Entertainer of the Year, Band of the Year, Single of the Year (for “Keep Dreaming”) and Music Video of the Year (for “Raga Asavari”) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFmMzx1BKCk .
Suri was nominated for a total of seven categories. She will walk the red carpet at the ISSA 2022 Awards to be held in Atlanta in August.
Charu Suri will be playing live May 18th at 7 pm at Chelsea Table and Stage, located at 152 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001 at the Hilton Fashion District Hotel. Their number is (212) 434-0499.
Upcoming performances include:
Chelsea Table + Stage in New York City on May 18th.
Lagniappe Miami on May 11.
The Betsy Hotel, May 13 and May 14
NCPA, Mumbai, India, September 16
Carnegie Hall, Friday, November 18
Weekly Sunday Jamz TV show on OUR TV Network on Sundays at 12:30 p.m. EST
Contact
Quadrant Two PRContact
JM de Jesus
(646) 234-7196
www.charusuri.com
Charu Suri
charu.suri2003@gmail.com
917-825-8399
