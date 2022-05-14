Tampa Crossroads Earns Esteemed CARF Accreditation
Tampa, FL, May 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tampa Crossroads has been awarded a three-year CARF Accreditation, the highest possible level of accreditation. Tampa Crossroads is accredited in six different areas related to behavioral health, employment, and homelessness and is one of only a select handful of organizations in Florida to have accomplished such a variety of accreditations. CARF International is an independent nonprofit organization that provides independent review and accreditation for health and human service providers.
Tampa Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Gwendolyn Green, LMHC, MCAP, said, “It is no surprise that Tampa Crossroads has maintained this high level of CARF accreditation, though it is a reason to celebrate! Tampa Crossroads has an incredibly talented group of employees who work diligently yet effortlessly to provide high-quality care.”
CARF, which stands for Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, emphasizes the delivery of person-centered services, and Tampa Crossroads is committed to an individualized approach for clients that emphasizes choice and empowerment. Through the CARF accreditation process, providers like Tampa Crossroads demonstrate their belief that all people have the right to be treated with dignity and respect, have access to needed services that achieve optimum outcomes, and are empowered to exercise informed choice.
Green said, “Seeing our hard work recognized by CARF International, an accrediting body held in high regard, is a great indicator that our processes to reach success are solid. It was especially validating to see their comments on our work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, where we had no guide to follow. We created policies that had to be flexible and based on our own priorities as an agency, and we are thankful that those policies worked how we wanted them to work and that they were recognized in such a positive way by CARF.”
Tampa Crossroads’ programs include the Veterans Assistance Center, which provides Veterans with a continuum of specialized housing services, case management, and connections to VA and mainstream benefits; the Behavioral Wellness Center, known as “BeWell,” which offers outpatient behavioral wellness treatment, SMART Recovery meetings, and on-site drug testing; the Career Center with employment services for adults with disabilities; Rose Manor, a residential behavioral wellness treatment center for women; Rapid Rehousing, a program which rapidly-rehouses individuals experiencing homelessness within Hillsborough County; and Eco Oaks, an energy-efficient affordable housing complex in the Tampa area.
For more information about Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services, visit www.TampaCrossroads.com.
