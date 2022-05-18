Mugshots Grill and Bar Announces Fifth Franchisee Signing
Hattiesburg, MS, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mugshots Grill and Bar has announced the signing of its fifth franchise group. The latest group is Lauren and Chris Brink who are slated to open their first restaurant in Florence, Alabama early this fall. Founder Ron Savell said, “We are excited Lauren and Chris have decided to join the Mugshots Family and the Florence location is ideal for our 21st Mugshots with its historic downtown locale and the proximity to the University of North Alabama."
Mugshot is a family Sports Grill and Bar with 20 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida. Savell founded Mugshots in Hattiesburg, MS in 2004, featuring award winning burgers and always the vibe of “Havin’ A Good Time!” The brand offers an array of eighteen different and innovative burgers all served on their “Signature sweet sourdough bun.” In addition, Guests enjoy a full line of appetizers, sandwiches, and plates, such as hand-breaded chicken tenders, cheese wedges and mushrooms. So, whether you are having a victory party with your daughter’s soccer team or enjoying the game with your buddies, Mugshots delivers your experience to the end zone.
Eddie Hall, the company’s Chief Business Officer said, “After honing the brand the last four years this is our first franchise group of a new initiative to ramp up the Mugshots franchise program.” With this signing, it will bring a total of 21 Mugshots comprised of 14 franchise and 7 company restaurants throughout the Southeast.
For more information, visit www.mugshotsgrillandbar.com.
