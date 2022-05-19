Daniela Compton Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Daniela Compton has been promoted to senior account manager within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Since joining the team in 2018, she has continually supported the successful new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment efforts of the company’s senior executive team.
“Daniela’s positive attitude, work ethic, drive and willingness to help others has made her integral to the efforts that have greatly grown our business and established RT ECP as one of the prominent leaders within the industry,” said Jeff Slivka, President, RT ECP. “She has also repeatedly impressed our staff and business partners with the ability to not only answer complex questions with knowledge and resourcefulness, but also guide our retail agent and broker customers toward competitive risk management solutions. This promotion is certainly deserving for Daniela’s four years of hard work and daily commitment to excellence.”
Prior to joining RT Specialty, Compton held numerous supervisory positions within the hospitality industry. A resident of Hamilton, NJ, she holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ and recently received her Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation.
Compton can be contacted through RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices at 609.528.3912 or Daniela.Compton@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
